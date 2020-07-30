Florida coronavirus: State reports record single-day increase in deaths for third day in a row

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 461,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, and more than 6,500 people have died, according to the latest report from the health department’s website.

Data shows Florida reported an additional 9,952 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 461,379.

The state saw another record increase in deaths on Thursday, making it the third day in a row Florida has reported a record single-day increase. The death toll rose by 253 to 6,586, the highest single-day death count.

Data shows 26,017 Floridians have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic. That’s up 518 from Wednesday morning.

Over the weekend, Florida surpassed New York to become the state with the second-highest caseload in the country. Earlier this month, the state saw a record number of new cases— 15,299 —in a single day.

The health department has received 3,584,193 test results from labs across the state, including from people who have been tested more than once. This includes people who tested positive and were tested again later to check if they were still infected. The state says 461,379 of tests were positive and 3,117,738 were negative.

Of the test results received Tuesday, 15.98% were positive. The state said there were 15,190 positive results and 79,862 negative test results. This includes people who tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 12.00% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 89,622 cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,578 have been hospitalized and 51 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Thursday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,742

Deaths: 331

Hospitalizations: 1,243

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,114

Deaths: 418

Hospitalizations: 1,447

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,443

Deaths: 119

Hospitalizations: 342

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,337

Deaths: 176

Hospitalizations: 512

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,281

Deaths: 262

Hospitalizations: 1,093

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,201

Deaths: 94

Hospitalizations: 457

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,617

Deaths: 29

Hospitalizations: 196

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,132

Deaths: 26

Hospitalizations: 136

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,192

Deaths: 26

Hospitalizations: 105

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 819

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 69

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

