LIVE: Gov. DeSantis delivers coronavirus update as state sets new case record

Gov. DeSantis will provide the state’s latest COVID-19 update around noon Friday. Watch live in the player above.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported more than 3,800 new coronavirus cases on Friday – the largest single-day spike the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
The numbers released by the Florida Department of Health Friday morning show a 3,822-case increase, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 89,748. The death count has not been updated for Friday as of posting this. The death count as of Thursday was 3,207.
Hospitalizations reached 12,774 on Friday. That’s 197 more hospitalizations than were reported the previous day.
Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 16 of the last 17 days. The first 2,000-plus case count was Saturday and was the highest spike the state had seen until Friday.
Despite that spike, Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state will not be shutting down again. He says the recent increase can be attributed to increased testing.
The percent positivity for new cases – or the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 10% on Thursday. The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 11.7%. State officials say a total of 30,768 people tested negative while 4,066 tests came back positive.
The United States has eclipsed 2.19 million cases of the virus, with over 118,000 deaths. In total, the world has seen over 8.5 million cases, with over 454,000 deaths.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay: (*Below are Thursday’s county numbers. The county numbers have not been updated as of posting this.)
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,610
Deaths: 105
Hospitalizations: 565
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,887
Deaths: 112
Hospitalizations: 512
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 833
Deaths: 92
Hospitalizations: 189
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,548
Deaths: 122
Hospitalizations: 244
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 627
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations: 104
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,702
Deaths: 76
Hospitalizations: 396
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 151
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 30
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 200
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 47
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 162
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 34
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 228
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 33
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
