LIVE: Gov. DeSantis delivers coronavirus update as state sets new case record

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported more than 3,800 new coronavirus cases on Friday – the largest single-day spike the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

The numbers released by the Florida Department of Health Friday morning show a 3,822-case increase, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 89,748. The death count has not been updated for Friday as of posting this. The death count as of Thursday was 3,207.

Hospitalizations reached 12,774 on Friday. That’s 197 more hospitalizations than were reported the previous day.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 16 of the last 17 days. The first 2,000-plus case count was Saturday and was the highest spike the state had seen until Friday.

Despite that spike, Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state will not be shutting down again. He says the recent increase can be attributed to increased testing.

The percent positivity for new cases – or the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 10% on Thursday. The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 11.7%. State officials say a total of 30,768 people tested negative while 4,066 tests came back positive.

The United States has eclipsed 2.19 million cases of the virus, with over 118,000 deaths. In total, the world has seen over 8.5 million cases, with over 454,000 deaths.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay: (*Below are Thursday’s county numbers. The county numbers have not been updated as of posting this.)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,610

Deaths: 105

Hospitalizations: 565

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,887

Deaths: 112

Hospitalizations: 512

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 833

Deaths: 92

Hospitalizations: 189

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,548

Deaths: 122

Hospitalizations: 244

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 627

Deaths: 16

Hospitalizations: 104

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,702

Deaths: 76

Hospitalizations: 396

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 151

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 30

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 200

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 47

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 162

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 34

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 228

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 33

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

