Florida coronavirus: State reports record 10,109 new cases

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida health officials have reported a record increase in new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

The 10,109 total new cases of COVID-19 in the state bring the state total to 169,106.

There were 67 new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the state total to 3,617 since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 15,150 total hospitalizations — up 325 from Wednesday.

Testing increased on Wednesday – the state received 68,821 results from labs compared to the 45,466 it received on Tuesday. That’s closer to the spike in results we saw Wednesday through Saturday.

8 On Your Side has repeatedly heard from viewers who have struggled to get access to coronavirus tests throughout the bay area. It’s an issue we brought to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention when he visited Tampa last week. DeSantis told us capacity would be expanded at testing sites and that the state would help if needed.

The percent positivity for new cases — the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day — was 14.59% on Wednesday, down from 15.11% on Tuesday.

The total percent of positive cases on Tuesday was 16.78%. The state reported a total of 57,271 negative test results and 11,550 positive results.

The total percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for coronavirus, but a person is only counted once for each day their result is received by the state.

Florida’s Department of Health has also been tracking the median age of positive cases each day. The median age for Wednesday was 37.

But the state report released Thursday shows Floridians in the 25 – 34 age range still account for the largest percentage of cases. A total of 33,909 people in that age group have tested positive, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 927 people have been hospitalized and 20 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Thursday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,376

Deaths: 145

Hospitalizations: 634

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,249

Deaths: 180

Hospitalizations: 685

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,707

Deaths: 98

Hospitalizations: 212

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,175

Deaths: 130

Hospitalizations: 272

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,274

Deaths: 22

Hospitalizations: 146

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,327

Deaths: 102

Hospitalizations: 480

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 451

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 39

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 372

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 67

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 345

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 39

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 468

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: