Florida coronavirus: State reports over 725K total coronavirus cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 164 new coronavirus deaths and 3,306 new cases on Thursday, according to the latest figures from the health department’s website.

There are now 726,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The resident death toll stands at 15,068 and the non-resident death toll stands at 186, totaling 15,254 deaths.

The number of hospitalizations rose by 224 on Thursday. The state has counted a total of 45,483 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

New cases reported (726,013 total):

Thursday: 3,306

Wednesday: 2,582

Tuesday: 2,251

Monday: 1,415

Sunday: 1,844

Percent positive: 5.54%

The health department says it received 77,485 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of all the test results received, 5.54% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Wednesday: 5.54%

Tuesday: 5.33%

Monday: 6.82%

Sunday: 5.16%

Saturday: 5.10%

Percent positivity: 4.57%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.57% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 4.57%

Tuesday: 4.15%

Monday: 5.26%

Sunday: 3.93%

Saturday: 3.74%

Florida Resident Fatalities (15,068):

The state reported 164 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 164

Wednesday: 137

Tuesday: 55

Monday: 41

Sunday: 43

Hospitalizations (45,483 since pandemic began):

Thursday: 224

Wednesday: 255

Tuesday: 229

Monday: 66

Sunday: 86

Mandatory masks: Where are face coverings required in Tampa Bay?

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 43,578

Deaths: 685

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,822

Deaths: 776

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,943

Deaths: 300

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,518

Deaths: 278

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,814

Deaths: 549

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,652

Deaths: 216

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,291

Deaths: 146

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,291

Deaths: 97

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,898

Deaths: 112

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,431

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: