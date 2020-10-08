Florida coronavirus: State reports over 725K total coronavirus cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 164 new coronavirus deaths and 3,306 new cases on Thursday, according to the latest figures from the health department’s website.
There are now 726,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The resident death toll stands at 15,068 and the non-resident death toll stands at 186, totaling 15,254 deaths.
The number of hospitalizations rose by 224 on Thursday. The state has counted a total of 45,483 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
New cases reported (726,013 total):
- Thursday: 3,306
- Wednesday: 2,582
- Tuesday: 2,251
- Monday: 1,415
- Sunday: 1,844
Percent positive: 5.54%
The health department says it received 77,485 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of all the test results received, 5.54% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Wednesday: 5.54%
- Tuesday: 5.33%
- Monday: 6.82%
- Sunday: 5.16%
- Saturday: 5.10%
Percent positivity: 4.57%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.57% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 4.57%
- Tuesday: 4.15%
- Monday: 5.26%
- Sunday: 3.93%
- Saturday: 3.74%
Florida Resident Fatalities (15,068):
The state reported 164 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 164
- Wednesday: 137
- Tuesday: 55
- Monday: 41
- Sunday: 43
Hospitalizations (45,483 since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 224
- Wednesday: 255
- Tuesday: 229
- Monday: 66
- Sunday: 86
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 43,578
Deaths: 685
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,822
Deaths: 776
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,943
Deaths: 300
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,518
Deaths: 278
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,814
Deaths: 549
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,652
Deaths: 216
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,291
Deaths: 146
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,291
Deaths: 97
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,898
Deaths: 112
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,431
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
