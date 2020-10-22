Florida coronavirus: State reports over 5,500 new cases day after receiving over 106K test results

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 5,557 cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

A total of 768,091 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic.

New cases reported:

  • Thursday: 5,557
  • Wednesday: 2,145
  • Tuesday: 3,662
  • Monday: 1,707
  • Sunday: 2,539

Percent positive: 6.97%

The health department says it received 106,033 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of all the test results received, 6.97% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Wednesday: 6.97%
  • Tuesday: 8.03%
  • Monday: 7.69%
  • Sunday: 6.02%
  • Saturday: 5.94%

Percent positivity: 5.62%

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.62% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Wednesday: 5.62%
  • Tuesday: 6.74%
  • Monday: 6.17%
  • Sunday: 4.86%
  • Saturday: 4.68%

Florida Resident Fatalities (16,267):

The state reported 57 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Thursday. The state now has a total of 16,267 coronavirus-related deaths of Florida residents. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Thursday: 57
  • Wednesday: 105
  • Tuesday: 84
  • Monday: 54
  • Sunday: 50

Hospitalizations (47,765 since pandemic began):

  • Thursday: 137
  • Wednesday: 276
  • Tuesday: 227
  • Monday: 72
  • Sunday: 77

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 46,300
Deaths: 755

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,650
Deaths: 812

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,235
Deaths: 327

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,761
Deaths: 324

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,406
Deaths: 227

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,256
Deaths: 593

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,531
Deaths: 165

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,499
Deaths: 111

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,091
Deaths: 130

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,558
Deaths: 16

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

