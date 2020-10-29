Florida coronavirus: State reports over 4K new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,198 coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide case count to 794,624.
The resident death toll increased to 16,648 after the state reported 77 new virus fatalities.
New cases reported:
- Thursday: 4,198
- Wednesday: 4,115
- Tuesday: 4,298
- Monday: 3,377
- Sunday: 2,385
Percent positive: 6.03%
The health department received 92,339 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 6.03% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Wednesday: 6.03%
- Tuesday: 6.49%
- Monday: 7.78%
- Sunday: 7.65%
- Saturday: 5.98%
Percent positivity: 4.90%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.90% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 4.90%
- Tuesday: 5.44%
- Monday: 6.31%
- Sunday: 5.94%
- Saturday: 4.71%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 77
Florida reported 77 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,648 Floridians have died of the virus.
- Thursday: 77
- Wednesday: 66
- Tuesday: 56
- Monday: 20
- Sunday: 12
Hospitalizations (49,011 since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 289
- Wednesday: 210
- Tuesday: 231
- Monday: 74
- Sunday: 80
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 47,800
Deaths: 798
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,674
Deaths: 819
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,657
Deaths: 340
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,258
Deaths: 330
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,826
Deaths: 243
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,960
Deaths: 615
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,715
Deaths: 173
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,652
Deaths: 114
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,224
Deaths: 134
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,606
Deaths: 16
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
