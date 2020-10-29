Florida coronavirus: State reports over 4K new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,198 coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide case count to 794,624.

The resident death toll increased to 16,648 after the state reported 77 new virus fatalities.

New cases reported:

Thursday: 4,198

Wednesday: 4,115

Tuesday: 4,298

Monday: 3,377

Sunday: 2,385

Percent positive: 6.03%

The health department received 92,339 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 6.03% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Wednesday: 6.03%

Tuesday: 6.49%

Monday: 7.78%

Sunday: 7.65%

Saturday: 5.98%

Percent positivity: 4.90%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.90% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 4.90%

Tuesday: 5.44%

Monday: 6.31%

Sunday: 5.94%

Saturday: 4.71%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 77

Florida reported 77 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,648 Floridians have died of the virus.

Thursday: 77

Wednesday: 66

Tuesday: 56

Monday: 20

Sunday: 12

Hospitalizations (49,011 since pandemic began):

Thursday: 289

Wednesday: 210

Tuesday: 231

Monday: 74

Sunday: 80

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 47,800

Deaths: 798

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,674

Deaths: 819

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,657

Deaths: 340

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,258

Deaths: 330

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,826

Deaths: 243

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,960

Deaths: 615

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,715

Deaths: 173

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,652

Deaths: 114

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,224

Deaths: 134

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,606

Deaths: 16

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: