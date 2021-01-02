Florida coronavirus: State reports over 30,000 new cases after skipping New Year’s Day report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 31,518 new cases on Saturday after the New Year’s holiday.

FDOH did not announce new COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day, meaning Saturday’s report and cases increase spans over a two-day period.

On New Year’s Eve, Florida health officials reported the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases. Thursday’s increase was 17,192.

New cases reported (1,354,833 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday, Jan. 2: 31,518

Friday, Jan. 1: No reports released

Thursday, Dec. 31: 17,192

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 13,871

Tuesday, Dec. 29: 12,075

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 218,233 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday and 110,060 on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 12.92% were positive on Thursday and 11.97% on Friday.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Friday: 11.97%

Thursday: 12.95%

Wednesday: 13.27%

Tuesday: 10.03%

Monday: 26.29%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 11.14% on Thursday and 10.13% on Friday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 10.13%

Thursday: 11.14%

Wednesday: 11.57%

Tuesday: 8.72%

Monday: 22.75%

New Florida resident fatalities (21,890 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 217 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 21,890. The total of non-resident deaths is 320.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 217

Friday: No reports released

Thursday: 127

Wednesday: 137

Tuesday: 101

New hospitalizations (63,148 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 280

Friday: No reports released

Thursday: 360

Wednesday: 366

Tuesday: 479

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 79,472

Deaths: 1,084

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 46,310

Deaths: 1,052

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,035

Deaths: 512

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,712

Deaths: 434

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,634

Deaths: 385

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,414

Deaths: 791

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,614

Deaths: 279

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,073

Deaths: 206

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,832

Deaths: 274

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,146

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.