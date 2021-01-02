Florida coronavirus: State reports over 30,000 new cases after skipping New Year’s Day report

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 31,518 new cases on Saturday after the New Year’s holiday.

FDOH did not announce new COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day, meaning Saturday’s report and cases increase spans over a two-day period.

On New Year’s Eve, Florida health officials reported the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases. Thursday’s increase was 17,192.

New cases reported (1,354,833 total since start of pandemic):

  • Saturday, Jan. 2: 31,518
  • Friday, Jan. 1: No reports released
  • Thursday, Dec. 31: 17,192
  • Wednesday, Dec. 30: 13,871
  • Tuesday, Dec. 29: 12,075

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 218,233 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday and 110,060 on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 12.92% were positive on Thursday and 11.97% on Friday.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

  • Friday: 11.97%
  • Thursday: 12.95%
  • Wednesday: 13.27%
  • Tuesday: 10.03%
  • Monday: 26.29%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 11.14% on Thursday and 10.13% on Friday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Friday: 10.13%
  • Thursday: 11.14%
  • Wednesday: 11.57%
  • Tuesday: 8.72%
  • Monday: 22.75%

New Florida resident fatalities (21,890 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 217 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 21,890. The total of non-resident deaths is 320.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Saturday: 217
  • Friday: No reports released
  • Thursday: 127
  • Wednesday: 137
  • Tuesday: 101

New hospitalizations (63,148 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Saturday: 280
  • Friday: No reports released
  • Thursday: 360
  • Wednesday: 366
  • Tuesday: 479

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 79,472
Deaths: 1,084

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 46,310
Deaths: 1,052

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,035
Deaths: 512

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,712
Deaths: 434

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,634
Deaths: 385

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,414
Deaths: 791

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,614
Deaths: 279

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,073
Deaths: 206

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,832
Deaths: 274

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,146
Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

