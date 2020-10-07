Florida coronavirus: State reports over 15K resident, non-resident deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 137 new coronavirus deaths and 2,582 new cases on Wednesday, according to the latest figures from the health department’s website.
There are now 722,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The resident death toll stands at 14,904 and the non-resident death toll stands at 180, totaling 15,084 deaths.
The number of hospitalizations rose by 255 on Wednesday. The state has counted a total of 45,259 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
New cases reported (722,707 total):
- Wednesday: 2,582
- Tuesday: 2,251
- Monday: 1,415
- Sunday: 1,844
- Saturday: 2,811
Percent positive: 5.33%
The health department says it received 66,274 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of all the test results received, 5.33% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Tuesday: 5.33%
- Monday: 6.82%
- Sunday: 5.16%
- Saturday: 5.10%
- Friday: 5.98%
Percent positivity: 4.15%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.15% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 4.15%
- Monday: 5.26%
- Sunday: 3.93%
- Saturday: 3.74%
- Friday: 4.79%
Florida Resident Fatalities (14,905):
The state reported 137 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 137
- Tuesday: 55
- Monday: 41
- Sunday: 43
- Saturday: 74
Hospitalizations (45,259 since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 255
- Tuesday: 229
- Monday: 66
- Sunday: 86
- Saturday: 134
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 43,304
Deaths: 675
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,697
Deaths: 774
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,878
Deaths: 296
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,457
Deaths: 271
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,687
Deaths: 542
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,569
Deaths: 210
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,277
Deaths: 141
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,285
Deaths: 97
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,883
Deaths: 112
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,423
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
