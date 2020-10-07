Florida coronavirus: State reports over 15K resident, non-resident deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 137 new coronavirus deaths and 2,582 new cases on Wednesday, according to the latest figures from the health department’s website.

There are now 722,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The resident death toll stands at 14,904 and the non-resident death toll stands at 180, totaling 15,084 deaths.

The number of hospitalizations rose by 255 on Wednesday. The state has counted a total of 45,259 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

New cases reported (722,707 total):

Wednesday: 2,582

Tuesday: 2,251

Monday: 1,415

Sunday: 1,844

Saturday: 2,811

Percent positive: 5.33%

The health department says it received 66,274 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of all the test results received, 5.33% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Tuesday: 5.33%

Monday: 6.82%

Sunday: 5.16%

Saturday: 5.10%

Friday: 5.98%

Percent positivity: 4.15%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.15% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 4.15%

Monday: 5.26%

Sunday: 3.93%

Saturday: 3.74%

Friday: 4.79%

Florida Resident Fatalities (14,905):

The state reported 137 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 137

Tuesday: 55

Monday: 41

Sunday: 43

Saturday: 74

Hospitalizations (45,259 since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 255

Tuesday: 229

Monday: 66

Sunday: 86

Saturday: 134

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 43,304

Deaths: 675

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,697

Deaths: 774

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,878

Deaths: 296

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,457

Deaths: 271

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,687

Deaths: 542

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,569

Deaths: 210

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,277

Deaths: 141

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,285

Deaths: 97

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,883

Deaths: 112

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,423

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: