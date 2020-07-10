Florida coronavirus: State reports over 11K new cases, largest single-day increase in hospitalizations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 11,433 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 244,151 across the state. The number of deaths is 4,102, up 93 from Thursday morning.
The health department reported 435 more hospitalizations on Friday, the largest single-day increase the state has seen thus far. A total of 17,602 Floridians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state has tested a total of 2,423,992 people. Of the tests, 244,151 have come back positive.
The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 12.75% on Thursday.
The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 15.30%.
Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Thursday’s median age was 40.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Friday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,662
Deaths: 186
Hospitalizations: 789
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,293
Deaths: 223
Hospitalizations: 863
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,548
Deaths: 100
Hospitalizations: 235
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,432
Deaths: 138
Hospitalizations: 332
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,611
Deaths: 129
Hospitalizations: 552
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,559
Deaths: 27
Hospitalizations: 231
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 766
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 66
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 488
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 81
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 500
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 58
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 595
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 51
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
