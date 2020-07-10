Florida coronavirus: State reports over 11K new cases, largest single-day increase in hospitalizations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 11,433 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 244,151 across the state. The number of deaths is 4,102, up 93 from Thursday morning.

The health department reported 435 more hospitalizations on Friday, the largest single-day increase the state has seen thus far. A total of 17,602 Floridians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state has tested a total of 2,423,992 people. Of the tests, 244,151 have come back positive.

The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 12.75% on Thursday.

The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 15.30%.

Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Thursday’s median age was 40.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Friday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,662

Deaths: 186

Hospitalizations: 789

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,293

Deaths: 223

Hospitalizations: 863

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,548

Deaths: 100

Hospitalizations: 235

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,432

Deaths: 138

Hospitalizations: 332

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,611

Deaths: 129

Hospitalizations: 552

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,559

Deaths: 27

Hospitalizations: 231

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 766

Deaths: 6

Hospitalizations: 66

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 488

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 81

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 500

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 58

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 595

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 51

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

