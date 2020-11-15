Florida coronavirus: State reports over 10K new cases; highest single-day increase since July 25

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 10,105 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide case count to 885,201.

This is the highest single-day increase in new cases since July 25, which is when the state reported over 12,000 new cases.

New cases reported:

Sunday: 10,105

Saturday: 4,544

Friday: 6,933

Thursday: 5,607

Wednesday: 5,838

Percent positive:

The health department received 146,093 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 9.21% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Saturday: 9.21%

Friday: 11.41%

Thursday: 9.18%

Wednesday: 8.55%

Tuesday: 9.14%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.57% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 7.57%

Friday: 9.95%

Thursday: 7.95%

Wednesday: 7.35%

Tuesday: 7.82%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,518 total

Florida reported 29 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 29

Saturday: 44

Friday: 73

Thursday: 72

Wednesday: 52

Hospitalizations (51,900 since pandemic began):

Sunday: 87

Saturday: 271

Friday: 270

Thursday: 157

Wednesday: 243

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 52,907

Deaths: 857

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,106

Deaths: 854

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,198

Deaths: 357

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,772

Deaths: 346

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,547

Deaths: 259

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,252

Deaths: 648

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,255

Deaths: 187

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,231

Deaths: 129

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,927

Deaths: 147

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,698

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.