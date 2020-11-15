Florida coronavirus: State reports over 10K new cases; highest single-day increase since July 25

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 10,105 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide case count to 885,201.
This is the highest single-day increase in new cases since July 25, which is when the state reported over 12,000 new cases.
New cases reported:
- Sunday: 10,105
- Saturday: 4,544
- Friday: 6,933
- Thursday: 5,607
- Wednesday: 5,838
Percent positive:
The health department received 146,093 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 9.21% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Saturday: 9.21%
- Friday: 11.41%
- Thursday: 9.18%
- Wednesday: 8.55%
- Tuesday: 9.14%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.57% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 7.57%
- Friday: 9.95%
- Thursday: 7.95%
- Wednesday: 7.35%
- Tuesday: 7.82%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,518 total
Florida reported 29 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 29
- Saturday: 44
- Friday: 73
- Thursday: 72
- Wednesday: 52
Hospitalizations (51,900 since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 87
- Saturday: 271
- Friday: 270
- Thursday: 157
- Wednesday: 243
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 52,907
Deaths: 857
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,106
Deaths: 854
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,198
Deaths: 357
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,772
Deaths: 346
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,547
Deaths: 259
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,252
Deaths: 648
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,255
Deaths: 187
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,231
Deaths: 129
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,927
Deaths: 147
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,698
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
