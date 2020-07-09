Florida coronavirus: State reports nearly 9K new cases, percent of positive results surpasses 20%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 8,935 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 232,718 across the state. The number of deaths is 4,009, up 120 from Wednesday morning.

An earlier version of the Florida Department of Health’s coronavirus report update showed the total cases was 232,719.

The health department reported 409 more hospitalizations on Thursday. A total of 17,167 Floridians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state has tested a total of 2,359,636 people. Of the tests, 232,718 have come back positive.

The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 18.39% on Wednesday.

The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 20.72%.

Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Wednesday’s median age was 39.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Thursday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,666

Deaths: 182

Hospitalizations: 761

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,826

Deaths: 221

Hospitalizations: 833

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,431

Deaths: 100

Hospitalizations: 232

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,266

Deaths: 138

Hospitalizations: 330

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,206

Deaths: 127

Hospitalizations: 539

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,330

Deaths: 27

Hospitalizations: 220

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 708

Deaths: 6

Hospitalizations: 60

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 473

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 80

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 469

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 52

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 548

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 49

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

