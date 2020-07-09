Florida coronavirus: State reports nearly 9K new cases, percent of positive results surpasses 20%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 8,935 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 232,718 across the state. The number of deaths is 4,009, up 120 from Wednesday morning.
An earlier version of the Florida Department of Health’s coronavirus report update showed the total cases was 232,719.
The health department reported 409 more hospitalizations on Thursday. A total of 17,167 Floridians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state has tested a total of 2,359,636 people. Of the tests, 232,718 have come back positive.
The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 18.39% on Wednesday.
The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 20.72%.
Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Wednesday’s median age was 39.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Thursday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,666
Deaths: 182
Hospitalizations: 761
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,826
Deaths: 221
Hospitalizations: 833
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,431
Deaths: 100
Hospitalizations: 232
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,266
Deaths: 138
Hospitalizations: 330
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,206
Deaths: 127
Hospitalizations: 539
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,330
Deaths: 27
Hospitalizations: 220
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 708
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 60
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 473
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 80
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 469
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 52
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 548
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 49
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
