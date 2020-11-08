TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 6,820 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide case count to 843,897.
It’s the most amount of cases added since Sept. 1.
New cases reported:
- Sunday: 6,820
- Saturday: 4,452
- Friday: 5,245
- Thursday: 6,257
- Wednesday: 4,423
- Tuesday: 4,637
Percent positive:
The health department received 116,966 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 7.67% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Saturday: 7.67%
- Friday: 9.82%
- Thursday: 7.41%
- Wednesday: 7.35%
- Tuesday: 9.33%
- Monday: 8.92%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.23% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 6.23%
- Friday: 8.28%
- Thursday: 6.36%
- Wednesday: 6.20%
- Tuesday: 7.75%
- Monday: 7.58%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,121 total
Florida reported 21 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 21
- Saturday: 86
- Friday: 53
- Thursday: 39
- Wednesday: 32
- Tuesday: 56
Hospitalizations (50,426 since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 63
- Saturday: 161
- Friday: 188
- Thursday: 188
- Wednesday: 174
- Tuesday: 230
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 50,380
Deaths: 836
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,372
Deaths: 831
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,312
Deaths: 351
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,989
Deaths: 334
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,671
Deaths: 249
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,966
Deaths: 638
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,972
Deaths: 178
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,913
Deaths: 123
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,493
Deaths: 142
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,645
Deaths: 17
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
