Florida coronavirus: State reports lowest percent positivity since June 14

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida has tallied under 10,000 coronavirus cases for 26 consecutive days.

The state reported 4,555 new cases and 117 virus fatalities on Thursday, according to the latest report from the state’s health department.

The state has logged a total of 588,602 infections, and 10,049 resident deaths and 137 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began. The combined death toll now stands at 10,186. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.

The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Wednesday may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

The report says 35,650 Floridians have been hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The state logged 77,172 test results Wednesday, more than Tuesday when it logged 67,839 results.

Of the test results received Wednesday, 9.98% were positive. The state counted 7,701 positive results and 69,471 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.78% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

This is the lowest percent positivity reported by the state since June 14 when it reported a 5.34 percent positivity rate.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 110,748 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 2,092 have been hospitalized and 68 have died.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,061

Deaths: 512

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,087

Deaths: 587

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,997

Deaths: 247

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,850

Deaths: 180

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,887

Deaths: 396

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,608

Deaths: 155

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,364

Deaths: 69

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,679

Deaths: 50

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,882

Deaths: 46

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,045

Deaths: 8

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

