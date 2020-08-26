Florida coronavirus: State reports eleventh straight day of under 5,000 new cases

3,220 new cases were reported Wednesday as well as 153 deaths, 366 hospitalizations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported fewer than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus for the eleventh straight day Wednesday.

The state verified 3,220 new cases Wednesday. It’s the eleventh day in a row the daily case count has been below 5,000. Among the new cases, health officials reported a 5.75% positivity rate.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day.

Of all test results received Tuesday, 8.44% were positive. The state counted 5,511 positive results and 59,784 negatives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The state reported 153 virus fatalities Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

On Wednesday, the state also reported 366 new COVID-related hospitalizations. The total hospitalizations now stands at 37,404.

The state has tallied a total of 608,722 infections, and 10,733 resident and 139 non-Florida resident deaths since the pandemic began.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,157

Deaths: 537

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,605

Deaths: 635

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,278

Deaths: 252

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,066

Deaths: 191

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,498

Deaths: 423

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,868

Deaths: 171

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,493

Deaths: 79

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,756

Deaths: 57

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,996

Deaths: 53

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,073

Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

