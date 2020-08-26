TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported fewer than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus for the eleventh straight day Wednesday.
The state verified 3,220 new cases Wednesday. It’s the eleventh day in a row the daily case count has been below 5,000. Among the new cases, health officials reported a 5.75% positivity rate.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day.
Of all test results received Tuesday, 8.44% were positive. The state counted 5,511 positive results and 59,784 negatives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The state reported 153 virus fatalities Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
On Wednesday, the state also reported 366 new COVID-related hospitalizations. The total hospitalizations now stands at 37,404.
The state has tallied a total of 608,722 infections, and 10,733 resident and 139 non-Florida resident deaths since the pandemic began.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,157
Deaths: 537
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,605
Deaths: 635
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,278
Deaths: 252
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,066
Deaths: 191
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,498
Deaths: 423
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,868
Deaths: 171
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,493
Deaths: 79
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,756
Deaths: 57
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,996
Deaths: 53
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,073
Deaths: 9
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- After told he would never walk again, 9-year-old walks street where he was hit by car
- Florida coronavirus: State reports eleventh straight day of under 5,000 new cases
- Gov. DeSantis gives update on Florida theme parks amid pandemic
- Students participate in ‘No Mask Monday’ in Utah school district
- 50,000 ‘catch-up’ stimulus checks to go out in September, IRS says