Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,535 new cases, 129 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 9,535 coronavirus cases Sunday to bring the cumulative total to 1,649,449.

New cases reported (1,649,449 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 9,535

Saturday: 12,311

Friday: 13,719

Thursday: 12,873

Wednesday: 11,914

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 136,824 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 10.92% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Saturday: 10.92%

Friday: 8.35%

Thursday: 15.78%

Wednesday: 10.72%

Tuesday: 13.22%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.25% on Saturday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 8.25%

Friday: 6.54%

Thursday: 12.37%

Wednesday: 8.54%

Tuesday: 10.73%

New Florida resident fatalities (25,293 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 129 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 25,293. The total of non-resident deaths is 400.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 129

Saturday: 153

Friday: 272

Thursday: 161

Wednesday: 142

New hospitalizations (70,181 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 179

Saturday: 267

Friday: 453

Thursday: 350

Wednesday: 454

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,379,502 total people vaccinated):

Sunday: 51,327

Saturday: 78,371

Friday: 66,792

Thursday: 60,607

Wednesday: 56,298

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 96,795

Deaths: 1,238

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 56,935

Deaths: 1,224

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,806

Deaths: 605

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,381

Deaths: 487

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,299

Deaths: 494

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 48,119

Deaths: 929

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,494

Deaths: 327

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,168

Deaths: 244

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,300

Deaths: 330

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,496

Deaths: 22

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.