Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,535 new cases, 129 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 9,535 coronavirus cases Sunday to bring the cumulative total to 1,649,449.
New cases reported (1,649,449 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 9,535
- Saturday: 12,311
- Friday: 13,719
- Thursday: 12,873
- Wednesday: 11,914
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 136,824 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 10.92% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Saturday: 10.92%
- Friday: 8.35%
- Thursday: 15.78%
- Wednesday: 10.72%
- Tuesday: 13.22%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.25% on Saturday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 8.25%
- Friday: 6.54%
- Thursday: 12.37%
- Wednesday: 8.54%
- Tuesday: 10.73%
New Florida resident fatalities (25,293 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 129 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 25,293. The total of non-resident deaths is 400.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 129
- Saturday: 153
- Friday: 272
- Thursday: 161
- Wednesday: 142
New hospitalizations (70,181 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 179
- Saturday: 267
- Friday: 453
- Thursday: 350
- Wednesday: 454
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,379,502 total people vaccinated):
- Sunday: 51,327
- Saturday: 78,371
- Friday: 66,792
- Thursday: 60,607
- Wednesday: 56,298
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 96,795
Deaths: 1,238
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 56,935
Deaths: 1,224
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,806
Deaths: 605
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,381
Deaths: 487
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,299
Deaths: 494
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 48,119
Deaths: 929
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,494
Deaths: 327
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,168
Deaths: 244
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,300
Deaths: 330
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,496
Deaths: 22
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.