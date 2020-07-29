Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,450 new cases, record single-day increase in deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 451,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, and more than 6,300 people have died, according to the latest report from the health department’s website.

Data shows Florida reported an additional 9,450 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 451,423.

The state saw another record increase in deaths on Wednesday. The death toll rose by 216 to 6,333, the highest single-day death count.

Data shows 25,499 Floridians have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic. That’s up 582 from Tuesday morning, the highest daily number.

Over the weekend, Florida surpassed New York to become the state with the second-highest caseload in the country. Earlier this month, the state saw a record number of new cases— 15,299 —in a single day.

The health department has received 3,531,721 test results from labs across the state, including from people who have been tested more than once. This includes people who tested positive and were tested again later to check if they were still infected. The state says 451,423 of tests were positive and 3,075,342 were negative.

Of the test results received Tuesday, 15.50% were positive. The state said there were 14,342 positive results and 73,910 negative test results. This includes people who tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 12.26% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 87,851 cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,554 have been hospitalized and 49 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Wednesday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,268

Deaths: 323

Hospitalizations: 1,209

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,800

Deaths: 400

Hospitalizations: 1,405

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,349

Deaths: 116

Hospitalizations: 337

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,187

Deaths: 173

Hospitalizations: 511

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,059

Deaths: 251

Hospitalizations: 1,057

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,101

Deaths: 68

Hospitalizations: 448

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,579

Deaths: 26

Hospitalizations: 192

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,115

Deaths: 25

Hospitalizations: 128

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,160

Deaths: 23

Hospitalizations: 103

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 812

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 69

