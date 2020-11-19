Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,085 new cases, inching closer to 1M total cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 9,085 coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide case count to 914,333.
New cases reported:
- Thursday: 9,085
- Wednesday: 7,925
- Tuesday: 7,459
- Monday: 4,663
- Sunday: 10,105
Percent positive:
The health department received 131,718 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 8.91% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Wednesday: 8.91%
- Tuesday: 9.71%
- Monday: 10.39%
- Sunday: 9.54%
- Saturday: 9.21%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.58% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 7.58%
- Tuesday: 8.16%
- Monday: 8.61%
- Sunday: 7.95%
- Saturday: 7.57%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,810 total
Florida reported 79 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 79
- Wednesday: 87
- Tuesday: 85
- Monday: 41
- Sunday: 29
Hospitalizations (52,865 since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 228
- Wednesday: 308
- Tuesday: 310
- Monday: 119
- Sunday: 87
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 54,326
Deaths: 883
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,006
Deaths: 866
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,905
Deaths: 371
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,343
Deaths: 363
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,156
Deaths: 262
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,897
Deaths: 656
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,440
Deaths: 189
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,372
Deaths: 133
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,125
Deaths: 152
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,713
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Tampa General Hospital one of five hospitals in state to receive initial COVID-19 vaccine
- New coronavirus tracker from USF epidemiologists shows second COVID-19 surge worsening with holidays
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,085 new cases, inching closer to 1M total cases
- USF to open basketball season without fans in attendance
- Couple of 76 years spends final moments together while fighting COVID-19