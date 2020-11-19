Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,085 new cases, inching closer to 1M total cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 9,085 coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide case count to 914,333.

New cases reported:

Thursday: 9,085

Wednesday: 7,925

Tuesday: 7,459

Monday: 4,663

Sunday: 10,105

Percent positive:

The health department received 131,718 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 8.91% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Wednesday: 8.91%

Tuesday: 9.71%

Monday: 10.39%

Sunday: 9.54%

Saturday: 9.21%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.58% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 7.58%

Tuesday: 8.16%

Monday: 8.61%

Sunday: 7.95%

Saturday: 7.57%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,810 total

Florida reported 79 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 79

Wednesday: 87

Tuesday: 85

Monday: 41

Sunday: 29

Hospitalizations (52,865 since pandemic began):

Thursday: 228

Wednesday: 308

Tuesday: 310

Monday: 119

Sunday: 87

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 54,326

Deaths: 883

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,006

Deaths: 866

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,905

Deaths: 371

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,343

Deaths: 363

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,156

Deaths: 262

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,897

Deaths: 656

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,440

Deaths: 189

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,372

Deaths: 133

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,125

Deaths: 152

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,713

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.