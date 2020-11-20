Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,085 new cases for second day in a row

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 9,085 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the statewide case count to 923,418.
New cases reported:
- Friday: 9,085
- Thursday: 9,085
- Wednesday: 7,925
- Tuesday: 7,459
- Monday: 4,663
Percent positive:
The health department received 128,930 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 8.97% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Thursday: 8.97%
- Wednesday: 8.91%
- Tuesday: 9.71%
- Monday: 10.39%
- Sunday: 9.54%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.64% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 7.64%
- Wednesday: 7.58%
- Tuesday: 8.16%
- Monday: 8.61%
- Sunday: 7.95%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,889 total
Florida reported 79 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 79
- Thursday: 79
- Wednesday: 87
- Tuesday: 85
- Monday: 41
Hospitalizations (53,091 since pandemic began):
- Friday: 226
- Thursday: 228
- Wednesday: 308
- Tuesday: 310
- Monday: 119
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 54,792
Deaths: 885
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,286
Deaths: 866
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,121
Deaths: 371
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,511
Deaths: 364
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,373
Deaths: 265
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,091
Deaths: 657
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,507
Deaths: 199
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,447
Deaths: 137
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,218
Deaths: 157
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,720
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
