Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,085 new cases for second day in a row

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 9,085 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the statewide case count to 923,418.

New cases reported:

Friday: 9,085

Thursday: 9,085

Wednesday: 7,925

Tuesday: 7,459

Monday: 4,663

Percent positive:

The health department received 128,930 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 8.97% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Thursday: 8.97%

Wednesday: 8.91%

Tuesday: 9.71%

Monday: 10.39%

Sunday: 9.54%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.64% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 7.64%

Wednesday: 7.58%

Tuesday: 8.16%

Monday: 8.61%

Sunday: 7.95%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,889 total

Florida reported 79 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 79

Thursday: 79

Wednesday: 87

Tuesday: 85

Monday: 41

Hospitalizations (53,091 since pandemic began):

Friday: 226

Thursday: 228

Wednesday: 308

Tuesday: 310

Monday: 119

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 54,792

Deaths: 885

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,286

Deaths: 866

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,121

Deaths: 371

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,511

Deaths: 364

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,373

Deaths: 265

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,091

Deaths: 657

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,507

Deaths: 199

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,447

Deaths: 137

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,218

Deaths: 157

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,720

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.