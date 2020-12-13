Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,958 new cases, total hospitalizations surpass 58,000

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 8,900 new cases on Sunday.

New cases reported:

Sunday: 8,958

Saturday: 10,577

Friday: 11,699

Thursday: 11,335

Wednesday: 9,592

Percent positive:

The health department received 129,340 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 10.37% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Saturday: 10.37%

Friday: 9.93%

Thursday: 9.58%

Wednesday: 10.06%

Tuesday: 10.83%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.89% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 7.89%

Friday: 7.91%

Thursday: 7.90%

Wednesday: 8.07%

Tuesday: 8.64%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,866 total

Florida reported 81 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 81

Saturday: 71

Friday: 123

Thursday: 129

Wednesday: 84

Hospitalizations (58,127 since pandemic began):

Sunday: 141

Saturday: 258

Friday: 260

Thursday: 258

Wednesday: 304

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 65,502

Deaths: 986

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,753

Deaths: 951

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,793

Deaths: 428

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,812

Deaths: 396

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,810

Deaths: 318

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,173

Deaths: 723

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,976

Deaths: 244

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,289

Deaths: 182

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,532

Deaths: 216

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,880

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.