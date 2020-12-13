Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,958 new cases, total hospitalizations surpass 58,000

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 8,900 new cases on Sunday.
New cases reported:
- Sunday: 8,958
- Saturday: 10,577
- Friday: 11,699
- Thursday: 11,335
- Wednesday: 9,592
Percent positive:
The health department received 129,340 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 10.37% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Saturday: 10.37%
- Friday: 9.93%
- Thursday: 9.58%
- Wednesday: 10.06%
- Tuesday: 10.83%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.89% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 7.89%
- Friday: 7.91%
- Thursday: 7.90%
- Wednesday: 8.07%
- Tuesday: 8.64%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,866 total
Florida reported 81 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 81
- Saturday: 71
- Friday: 123
- Thursday: 129
- Wednesday: 84
Hospitalizations (58,127 since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 141
- Saturday: 258
- Friday: 260
- Thursday: 258
- Wednesday: 304
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 65,502
Deaths: 986
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,753
Deaths: 951
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,793
Deaths: 428
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,812
Deaths: 396
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,810
Deaths: 318
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,173
Deaths: 723
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,976
Deaths: 244
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,289
Deaths: 182
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,532
Deaths: 216
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,880
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
