Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,720 new cases, 153 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 8,720 coronavirus cases Monday to bring the cumulative total to 1,658,169.

New cases reported (1,658,169 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 8,720

Sunday: 9,535

Saturday: 12,311

Friday: 13,719

Thursday: 12,873

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 109,008 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 12.72% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Sunday: 12.72%

Saturday: 10.92%

Friday: 8.35%

Thursday: 15.78%

Wednesday: 10.72%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 9.56% on Sunday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 9.56%

Saturday: 8.25%

Friday: 6.54%

Thursday: 12.37%

Wednesday: 8.54%

New Florida resident fatalities (25,446 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 153 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 25,446. The total of non-resident deaths is 403.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 153

Sunday: 129

Saturday: 153

Friday: 272

Thursday: 161

New hospitalizations (70,346 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 165

Sunday: 179

Saturday: 267

Friday: 453

Thursday: 350

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,407,411 total people vaccinated):

Monday: 27,909

Sunday: 51,327

Saturday: 78,371

Friday: 66,792

Thursday: 60,607

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 97,288

Deaths: 1,250

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 57,197

Deaths: 1,252

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,878

Deaths: 606

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,464

Deaths: 488

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,466

Deaths: 494

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 48,371

Deaths: 929

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,548

Deaths: 327

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,187

Deaths: 244

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,334

Deaths: 330

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,503

Deaths: 23

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.