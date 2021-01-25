Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,720 new cases, 153 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 8,720 coronavirus cases Monday to bring the cumulative total to 1,658,169.
New cases reported (1,658,169 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 8,720
- Sunday: 9,535
- Saturday: 12,311
- Friday: 13,719
- Thursday: 12,873
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 109,008 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 12.72% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Sunday: 12.72%
- Saturday: 10.92%
- Friday: 8.35%
- Thursday: 15.78%
- Wednesday: 10.72%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 9.56% on Sunday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 9.56%
- Saturday: 8.25%
- Friday: 6.54%
- Thursday: 12.37%
- Wednesday: 8.54%
New Florida resident fatalities (25,446 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 153 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 25,446. The total of non-resident deaths is 403.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 153
- Sunday: 129
- Saturday: 153
- Friday: 272
- Thursday: 161
New hospitalizations (70,346 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 165
- Sunday: 179
- Saturday: 267
- Friday: 453
- Thursday: 350
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,407,411 total people vaccinated):
- Monday: 27,909
- Sunday: 51,327
- Saturday: 78,371
- Friday: 66,792
- Thursday: 60,607
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 97,288
Deaths: 1,250
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 57,197
Deaths: 1,252
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,878
Deaths: 606
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,464
Deaths: 488
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,466
Deaths: 494
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 48,371
Deaths: 929
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,548
Deaths: 327
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,187
Deaths: 244
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,334
Deaths: 330
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,503
Deaths: 23
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.