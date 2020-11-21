Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,410 new cases, over 133K results received

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 8,410 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide case count to 931,828.

New cases reported:

  • Saturday: 8,410
  • Friday: 9,085
  • Thursday: 9,085
  • Wednesday: 7,925
  • Tuesday: 7,459

Percent positive:

The health department received 133,919 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received, 8.26% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Friday: 8.26%
  • Thursday: 8.97%
  • Wednesday: 8.91%
  • Tuesday: 9.71%
  • Monday: 10.39%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.79% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Friday: 6.79%
  • Thursday: 7.64%
  • Wednesday: 7.58%
  • Tuesday: 8.16%
  • Monday: 8.61%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,930 total

Florida reported 41 new virus fatalities among residents on Saturday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Saturday: 41
  • Friday: 79
  • Thursday: 79
  • Wednesday: 87
  • Tuesday: 85

Hospitalizations (53,266 since pandemic began):

  • Saturday: 175
  • Friday: 226
  • Thursday: 228
  • Wednesday: 308
  • Tuesday: 310

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 55,257
Deaths: 884

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,611
Deaths: 867

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,319
Deaths: 371

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,614
Deaths: 364

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,532
Deaths: 264

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,253
Deaths: 660

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,560
Deaths: 197

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,479
Deaths: 138

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,266
Deaths: 157

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,728
Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

