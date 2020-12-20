Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,401 new cases, 144 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 8,000 new cases on Sunday.

New cases reported:

Sunday: 8,401

Saturday: 11,682

Friday: 13,000

Thursday: 13,148

Wednesday: 11,561

Percent positive:

The health department received 118,234 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 10.06% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Saturday: 10.06%

Friday: 10.27%

Thursday: 10.62%

Wednesday: 10.50%

Tuesday: 11.31%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.91% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 7.91%

Friday: 8.35%

Thursday: 8.75%

Wednesday: 8.84%

Tuesday: 9.28%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,568 total

Florida reported 95 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 95

Saturday: 72

Friday: 96

Thursday: 101

Wednesday: 122

Hospitalizations (59,995 since pandemic began):

Sunday: 144

Saturday: 249

Friday: 311

Thursday: 322

Wednesday: 357

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,027

Deaths: 1,026

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,560

Deaths: 997

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,817

Deaths: 467

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,171

Deaths: 404

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,496

Deaths: 339

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,384

Deaths: 747

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,512

Deaths: 254

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,569

Deaths: 191

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,985

Deaths: 220

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,967

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.