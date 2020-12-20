Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,401 new cases, 144 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 8,000 new cases on Sunday.
New cases reported:
- Sunday: 8,401
- Saturday: 11,682
- Friday: 13,000
- Thursday: 13,148
- Wednesday: 11,561
Percent positive:
The health department received 118,234 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 10.06% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Saturday: 10.06%
- Friday: 10.27%
- Thursday: 10.62%
- Wednesday: 10.50%
- Tuesday: 11.31%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.91% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 7.91%
- Friday: 8.35%
- Thursday: 8.75%
- Wednesday: 8.84%
- Tuesday: 9.28%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,568 total
Florida reported 95 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 95
- Saturday: 72
- Friday: 96
- Thursday: 101
- Wednesday: 122
Hospitalizations (59,995 since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 144
- Saturday: 249
- Friday: 311
- Thursday: 322
- Wednesday: 357
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 70,027
Deaths: 1,026
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 40,560
Deaths: 997
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,817
Deaths: 467
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,171
Deaths: 404
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,496
Deaths: 339
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,384
Deaths: 747
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,512
Deaths: 254
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,569
Deaths: 191
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,985
Deaths: 220
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,967
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
