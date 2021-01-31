Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,788 new cases, 119 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,788 coronavirus cases Sunday to bring the cumulative total to 1,721,377.

New cases reported (1,721,377 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 7,788

Saturday: 15,019

Friday: 10,976

Thursday: 11,423

Wednesday: 8,408

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 165,776 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 7.60% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Saturday: 7.60%

Friday: 8.71%

Thursday: 18.24%

Wednesday: 9.58%

Tuesday: 12.79%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.54% on Saturday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 5.54%

Friday: 6.62%

Thursday: 14.46%

Wednesday: 7.70%

Tuesday: 10.19%

New Florida resident fatalities (26,479 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 119 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,479. The total of non-resident deaths is 436.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 119

Saturday: 106

Friday: 219

Thursday: 202

Wednesday: 160

New hospitalizations (72,294 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 159

Saturday: 271

Friday: 329

Thursday: 380

Wednesday: 353

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,678,944 total people vaccinated):

Sunday: 27,578

Saturday: 45,371

Friday: 38,843

Thursday: 73,149

Wednesday: 47,423

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 100,764

Deaths: 1,293

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 59,475

Deaths: 1,289

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,759

Deaths: 624

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,589

Deaths: 498

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,608

Deaths: 539

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 50,474

Deaths: 967

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,948

Deaths: 342

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,488

Deaths: 263

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,676

Deaths: 344

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,583

Deaths: 23

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.