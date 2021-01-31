Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,788 new cases, 119 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,788 coronavirus cases Sunday to bring the cumulative total to 1,721,377.
New cases reported (1,721,377 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 7,788
- Saturday: 15,019
- Friday: 10,976
- Thursday: 11,423
- Wednesday: 8,408
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 165,776 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 7.60% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Saturday: 7.60%
- Friday: 8.71%
- Thursday: 18.24%
- Wednesday: 9.58%
- Tuesday: 12.79%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.54% on Saturday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 5.54%
- Friday: 6.62%
- Thursday: 14.46%
- Wednesday: 7.70%
- Tuesday: 10.19%
New Florida resident fatalities (26,479 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 119 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 26,479. The total of non-resident deaths is 436.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 119
- Saturday: 106
- Friday: 219
- Thursday: 202
- Wednesday: 160
New hospitalizations (72,294 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 159
- Saturday: 271
- Friday: 329
- Thursday: 380
- Wednesday: 353
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,678,944 total people vaccinated):
- Sunday: 27,578
- Saturday: 45,371
- Friday: 38,843
- Thursday: 73,149
- Wednesday: 47,423
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 100,764
Deaths: 1,293
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 59,475
Deaths: 1,289
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,759
Deaths: 624
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,589
Deaths: 498
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,608
Deaths: 539
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 50,474
Deaths: 967
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,948
Deaths: 342
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,488
Deaths: 263
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,676
Deaths: 344
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,583
Deaths: 23
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.