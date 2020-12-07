Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,711 new cases, 105 new fatalities

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 7,700 new cases on Monday.
New cases reported:
- Monday: 7,711
- Sunday: 8,436
- Saturday: 10,431
- Friday: 10,177
- Thursday: 10,870
Percent positive:
The health department received 111,745 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 9.87% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Sunday: 9.87%
- Saturday: 9.91%
- Friday: 9.14%
- Thursday: 9.36%
- Wednesday: 9.84%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.64% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 7.64%
- Saturday: 7.86%
- Friday: 7.32%
- Thursday: 7.49%
- Wednesday: 8.19%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,282 total
Florida reported 105 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 105
- Sunday: 93
- Saturday: 90
- Friday: 120
- Thursday: 98
Hospitalizations (56,607 since pandemic began):
- Monday: 150
- Sunday: 140
- Saturday: 222
- Friday: 275
- Thursday: 253
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 61,599
Deaths: 967
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,202
Deaths: 930
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,862
Deaths: 399
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,800
Deaths: 392
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,338
Deaths: 302
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,362
Deaths: 702
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,447
Deaths: 229
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,068
Deaths: 165
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,170
Deaths: 184
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,817
Deaths: 19
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
