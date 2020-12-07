LIVE NOW /
Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,711 new cases, 105 new fatalities

Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 7,700 new cases on Monday.

New cases reported:

  • Monday: 7,711
  • Sunday: 8,436
  • Saturday: 10,431
  • Friday: 10,177
  • Thursday: 10,870

Percent positive:

The health department received 111,745 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 9.87% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Sunday: 9.87%
  • Saturday: 9.91%
  • Friday: 9.14%
  • Thursday: 9.36%
  • Wednesday: 9.84%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.64% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Sunday: 7.64%
  • Saturday: 7.86%
  • Friday: 7.32%
  • Thursday: 7.49%
  • Wednesday: 8.19%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,282 total

Florida reported 105 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Monday: 105
  • Sunday: 93
  • Saturday: 90
  • Friday: 120
  • Thursday: 98

Hospitalizations (56,607 since pandemic began):

  • Monday: 150
  • Sunday: 140
  • Saturday: 222
  • Friday: 275
  • Thursday: 253

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 61,599
Deaths: 967

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,202
Deaths: 930

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,862
Deaths: 399

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,800
Deaths: 392

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,338
Deaths: 302

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,362
Deaths: 702

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,447
Deaths: 229

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,068
Deaths: 165

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,170
Deaths: 184

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,817
Deaths: 19

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

