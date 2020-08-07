Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,686 new cases, 180 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida has surpassed 518,000 total coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the latest report from the health department.
The state reported an additional 7,686 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 518,075.
The state’s death toll rose by 180 to 7,927. The deadliest day was July 31, when the state recorded 257 deaths.
There were also 599 new hospitalizations. Currently, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 7,211 people are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. A total of 29,730 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.
Of the test results received Thursday, 13.82% were positive. The state counted 12,127 positive results and 75,598 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The percent positivity for new cases was 10.12% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 99,107 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,786 have been hospitalized and 55 have died.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Friday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,865
Deaths: 386
Hospitalizations: 1,369
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,541
Deaths: 481
Hospitalizations: 1,650
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,095
Deaths: 130
Hospitalizations: 364
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,124
Deaths: 189
Hospitalizations: 596
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,839
Deaths: 304
Hospitalizations: 1,364
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,893
Deaths: 122
Hospitalizations: 534
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,929
Deaths: 43
Hospitalizations: 248
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,355
Deaths: 36
Hospitalizations: 158
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,473
Deaths: 36
Hospitalizations: 140
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 908
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 79
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
