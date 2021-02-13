Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,515 new cases, 118 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,515 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,821,937.
New cases reported (1,821,937 total since start of pandemic):
- Saturday: 7,515
- Friday: 7,617
- Thursday: 8,525
- Wednesday: 7,537
- Tuesday: 7,023
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 136,448 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 8.42% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Friday: 8.42%
- Thursday: 8.07%
- Wednesday: 7.93%
- Tuesday: 8.57%
- Monday: 9.18%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.44% on Friday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 6.44%
- Thursday: 6.22%
- Wednesday: 6.20%
- Tuesday: 6.59%
- Monday: 6.93%
New Florida resident fatalities (28,683 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 118 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 28,683. The total of non-resident deaths is 496.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 118
- Friday: 183
- Thursday: 174
- Wednesday: 160
- Tuesday: 233
New hospitalizations (75,991 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 257
- Friday: 280
- Thursday: 292
- Wednesday: 278
- Tuesday: 341
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,293,883 total people vaccinated):
- Saturday: 68,579
- Friday: 59,393
- Thursday: 55,117
- Wednesday: 53,640
- Tuesday: 40,863
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 106,060
Deaths: 1,395
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 63,023
Deaths: 1,371
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,948
Deaths: 676
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,256
Deaths: 547
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,508
Deaths: 602
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 54,235
Deaths: 1,056
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,634
Deaths: 368
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,898
Deaths: 286
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,287
Deaths: 362
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,699
Deaths: 25
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.