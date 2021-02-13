Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,515 new cases, 118 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,515 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,821,937.

New cases reported (1,821,937 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 7,515

Friday: 7,617

Thursday: 8,525

Wednesday: 7,537

Tuesday: 7,023

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 136,448 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 8.42% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Friday: 8.42%

Thursday: 8.07%

Wednesday: 7.93%

Tuesday: 8.57%

Monday: 9.18%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.44% on Friday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 6.44%

Thursday: 6.22%

Wednesday: 6.20%

Tuesday: 6.59%

Monday: 6.93%

New Florida resident fatalities (28,683 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 118 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 28,683. The total of non-resident deaths is 496.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 118

Friday: 183

Thursday: 174

Wednesday: 160

Tuesday: 233

New hospitalizations (75,991 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 257

Friday: 280

Thursday: 292

Wednesday: 278

Tuesday: 341

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,293,883 total people vaccinated):

Saturday: 68,579

Friday: 59,393

Thursday: 55,117

Wednesday: 53,640

Tuesday: 40,863

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 106,060

Deaths: 1,395

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 63,023

Deaths: 1,371

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,948

Deaths: 676

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,256

Deaths: 547

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,508

Deaths: 602

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 54,235

Deaths: 1,056

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,634

Deaths: 368

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,898

Deaths: 286

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,287

Deaths: 362

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,699

Deaths: 25

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.