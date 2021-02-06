Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,486 new cases, 142 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,486 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,771,359.
New cases reported (1,771,359 total since start of pandemic):
- Saturday: 7,486
- Friday: 11,543
- Thursday: 7,711
- Wednesday: 6,979
- Tuesday: 10,533
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 141,056 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 8.66% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Friday: 8.66%
- Thursday: 7.07%
- Wednesday: 11.32%
- Tuesday: 10.07%
- Monday: 10.77%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.25% on Friday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 6.25%
- Thursday: 5.80%
- Wednesday: 8.76
- Tuesday: 7.77%
- Monday: 8.36%
New Florida resident fatalities (27,599 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 142 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 27,599. The total of non-resident deaths is 459.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 142
- Friday: 210
- Thursday: 228
- Wednesday: 197
- Tuesday: 137
New hospitalizations (74,267 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Friday: 297
- Thursday: 365
- Wednesday: 408
- Tuesday: 404
- Monday: 160
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,951,940 total people vaccinated):
- Saturday: 57,731
- Friday: 51,479
- Thursday: 54,404
- Wednesday: 40,565
- Tuesday: 40,069
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 103,297
Deaths: 1,350
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 61,344
Deaths: 1,331
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,363
Deaths: 650
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,323
Deaths: 506
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,536
Deaths: 576
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 52,275
Deaths: 1,008
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,267
Deaths: 353
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,692
Deaths: 274
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,994
Deaths: 362
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,640
Deaths: 24
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.