Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,486 new cases, 142 new deaths

Florida added 7,486 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,771,359.

New cases reported (1,771,359 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 7,486

Friday: 11,543

Thursday: 7,711

Wednesday: 6,979

Tuesday: 10,533

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 141,056 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 8.66% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Friday: 8.66%

Thursday: 7.07%

Wednesday: 11.32%

Tuesday: 10.07%

Monday: 10.77%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.25% on Friday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 6.25%

Thursday: 5.80%

Wednesday: 8.76

Tuesday: 7.77%

Monday: 8.36%

New Florida resident fatalities (27,599 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 142 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 27,599. The total of non-resident deaths is 459.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 142

Friday: 210

Thursday: 228

Wednesday: 197

Tuesday: 137

New hospitalizations (74,267 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 297

Thursday: 365

Wednesday: 408

Tuesday: 404

Monday: 160

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,951,940 total people vaccinated):

Saturday: 57,731

Friday: 51,479

Thursday: 54,404

Wednesday: 40,565

Tuesday: 40,069

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 103,297

Deaths: 1,350

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 61,344

Deaths: 1,331

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,363

Deaths: 650

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,323

Deaths: 506

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,536

Deaths: 576

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 52,275

Deaths: 1,008

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,267

Deaths: 353

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,692

Deaths: 274

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,994

Deaths: 362

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,640

Deaths: 24

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.