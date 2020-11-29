Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,364 new cases, expected to hit 1 million total cases within next 2 days

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 7,364 coronavirus cases Sunday.

New cases reported:

Sunday: 7,364

Saturday: 6,276

Friday: 17,344

Thursday: No Report

Wednesday: 8,376

Percent positive:

The health department received 103,131 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 10.06% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Saturday: 10.06%

Friday: 8.98%

Thursday: 8.09%

Wednesday: 8.41%

Tuesday: 8.94%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.85% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 7.85%

Friday: 7.14%

Thursday: 6.20%

Wednesday: 6.67%

Tuesday: 7.10%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,500 total

Florida reported 58 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 58

Saturday: 79

Friday: 109

Thursday: No Report

Wednesday: 97

Hospitalizations (54,706 since pandemic began):

Sunday: 115

Saturday: 124

Friday: 334

Thursday: No Report

Wednesday: 236

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,092

Deaths: 929

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,808

Deaths: 899

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,647

Deaths: 389

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,703

Deaths: 371

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,783

Deaths: 271

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,481

Deaths: 674

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,969

Deaths: 211

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,737

Deaths: 146

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,731

Deaths: 168

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,763

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.