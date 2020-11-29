Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,364 new cases, expected to hit 1 million total cases within next 2 days

Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 7,364 coronavirus cases Sunday.

New cases reported:

  • Sunday: 7,364
  • Saturday: 6,276
  • Friday: 17,344
  • Thursday: No Report
  • Wednesday: 8,376

Percent positive:

The health department received 103,131 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 10.06% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Saturday: 10.06%
  • Friday: 8.98%
  • Thursday: 8.09%
  • Wednesday: 8.41%
  • Tuesday: 8.94%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.85% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Saturday: 7.85%
  • Friday: 7.14%
  • Thursday: 6.20%
  • Wednesday: 6.67%
  • Tuesday: 7.10%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,500 total

Florida reported 58 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Sunday: 58
  • Saturday: 79
  • Friday: 109
  • Thursday: No Report
  • Wednesday: 97

Hospitalizations (54,706 since pandemic began):

  • Sunday: 115
  • Saturday: 124
  • Friday: 334
  • Thursday: No Report
  • Wednesday: 236

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,092
Deaths: 929

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,808
Deaths: 899

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,647
Deaths: 389

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,703
Deaths: 371

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,783
Deaths: 271

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,481
Deaths: 674

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,969
Deaths: 211

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,737
Deaths: 146

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,731
Deaths: 168

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,763
Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

