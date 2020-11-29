Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,364 new cases, expected to hit 1 million total cases within next 2 days

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 7,364 coronavirus cases Sunday.
New cases reported:
- Sunday: 7,364
- Saturday: 6,276
- Friday: 17,344
- Thursday: No Report
- Wednesday: 8,376
Percent positive:
The health department received 103,131 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 10.06% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Saturday: 10.06%
- Friday: 8.98%
- Thursday: 8.09%
- Wednesday: 8.41%
- Tuesday: 8.94%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.85% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 7.85%
- Friday: 7.14%
- Thursday: 6.20%
- Wednesday: 6.67%
- Tuesday: 7.10%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,500 total
Florida reported 58 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 58
- Saturday: 79
- Friday: 109
- Thursday: No Report
- Wednesday: 97
Hospitalizations (54,706 since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 115
- Saturday: 124
- Friday: 334
- Thursday: No Report
- Wednesday: 236
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 58,092
Deaths: 929
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,808
Deaths: 899
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,647
Deaths: 389
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,703
Deaths: 371
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,783
Deaths: 271
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,481
Deaths: 674
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,969
Deaths: 211
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,737
Deaths: 146
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,731
Deaths: 168
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,763
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
