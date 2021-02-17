Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,342 new cases, 157 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,342 coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,844,627.
New cases reported (1,844,627 total since start of pandemic):
- Wednesday: 7,342
- Tuesday: 6,297
- Monday: 3,615
- Sunday: 5,436
- Saturday: 7,515
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 134,136 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 8.42% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Tuesday: 8.42%
- Monday: 8.64%
- Sunday: 9.36%
- Saturday: 9.48%
- Friday: 8.42%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.42% on Tuesday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 6.42%
- Monday: 6.61%
- Sunday: 6.83%
- Saturday: 6.97%
- Friday: 6.44%
New Florida resident fatalities (29,311 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 157 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 29,311. The total of non-resident deaths is 513.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 157
- Tuesday: 220
- Monday: 155
- Sunday: 96
- Saturday: 118
New hospitalizations (76,825 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 300
- Tuesday: 306
- Monday: 110
- Sunday: 118
- Saturday: 257
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,487,055 total people vaccinated):
- Wednesday: 56,418
- Tuesday: 43,287
- Monday: 31,558
- Sunday: 61,909
- Saturday: 68,579
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 107,513
Deaths: 1,427
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 63,871
Deaths: 1,385
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,193
Deaths: 700
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,737
Deaths: 564
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,036
Deaths: 619
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 55,058
Deaths: 1,087
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,807
Deaths: 379
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,997
Deaths: 291
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,433
Deaths: 373
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,734
Deaths: 26
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.