Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,342 new cases, 157 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,342 coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,844,627.

New cases reported (1,844,627 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 7,342

Tuesday: 6,297

Monday: 3,615

Sunday: 5,436

Saturday: 7,515

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 134,136 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 8.42% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Tuesday: 8.42%

Monday: 8.64%

Sunday: 9.36%

Saturday: 9.48%

Friday: 8.42%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.42% on Tuesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 6.42%

Monday: 6.61%

Sunday: 6.83%

Saturday: 6.97%

Friday: 6.44%

New Florida resident fatalities (29,311 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 157 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 29,311. The total of non-resident deaths is 513.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 157

Tuesday: 220

Monday: 155

Sunday: 96

Saturday: 118

New hospitalizations (76,825 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 300

Tuesday: 306

Monday: 110

Sunday: 118

Saturday: 257

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,487,055 total people vaccinated):

Wednesday: 56,418

Tuesday: 43,287

Monday: 31,558

Sunday: 61,909

Saturday: 68,579

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 107,513

Deaths: 1,427

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 63,871

Deaths: 1,385

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,193

Deaths: 700

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,737

Deaths: 564

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,036

Deaths: 619

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 55,058

Deaths: 1,087

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,807

Deaths: 379

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,997

Deaths: 291

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,433

Deaths: 373

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,734

Deaths: 26

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.