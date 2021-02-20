Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,280 new cases, 121 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,280 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,863,707.
New cases reported (1,863,707 total since start of pandemic):
- Saturday: 7,280
- Friday: 6,683
- Thursday: 5,117
- Wednesday: 7,342
- Tuesday: 6,297
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 147,888 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 7.54% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Friday: 7.54%
- Thursday: 7.43%
- Wednesday: 8.04%
- Tuesday: 8.42%
- Monday: 8.64%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.74% on Friday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 5.74%
- Thursday: 5.85%
- Wednesday: 6.40%
- Tuesday: 6.42%
- Monday: 6.61%
- Sunday: 6.83%
New Florida resident fatalities (29,813 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 121 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 29,813. The total of non-resident deaths is 526.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 121
- Friday: 218
- Thursday: 163
- Wednesday: 157
- Tuesday: 220
New hospitalizations (77,654 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 246
- Friday: 284
- Thursday: 299
- Wednesday: 300
- Tuesday: 306
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,668,101 total people vaccinated):
- Friday: 50,357
- Thursday: 64,827
- Wednesday: 56,418
- Tuesday: 43,287
- Monday: 31,558
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 108,648
Deaths: 1,448
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 64,785
Deaths: 1,414
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,454
Deaths: 715
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,024
Deaths: 575
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,440
Deaths: 631
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 55,694
Deaths: 1,107
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,957
Deaths: 389
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,087
Deaths: 297
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,551
Deaths: 382
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,756
Deaths: 28
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.