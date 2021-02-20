Florida coronavirus: State reports 7,280 new cases, 121 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 7,280 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,863,707.

New cases reported (1,863,707 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 7,280

Friday: 6,683

Thursday: 5,117

Wednesday: 7,342

Tuesday: 6,297

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 147,888 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 7.54% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Friday: 7.54%

Thursday: 7.43%

Wednesday: 8.04%

Tuesday: 8.42%

Monday: 8.64%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.74% on Friday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 5.74%

Thursday: 5.85%

Wednesday: 6.40%

Tuesday: 6.42%

Monday: 6.61%

Sunday: 6.83%

New Florida resident fatalities (29,813 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 121 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 29,813. The total of non-resident deaths is 526.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 121

Friday: 218

Thursday: 163

Wednesday: 157

Tuesday: 220

New hospitalizations (77,654 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 246

Friday: 284

Thursday: 299

Wednesday: 300

Tuesday: 306

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,668,101 total people vaccinated):

Friday: 50,357

Thursday: 64,827

Wednesday: 56,418

Tuesday: 43,287

Monday: 31,558

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 108,648

Deaths: 1,448

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 64,785

Deaths: 1,414

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,454

Deaths: 715

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,024

Deaths: 575

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,440

Deaths: 631

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 55,694

Deaths: 1,107

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,957

Deaths: 389

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,087

Deaths: 297

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,551

Deaths: 382

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,756

Deaths: 28

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.