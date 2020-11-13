Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,933 new cases; highest single-day increase since Sept. 1

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 6,933 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the statewide case count to 870,552.
New cases reported:
- Friday: 6,933
- Thursday: 5,607
- Wednesday: 5,838
- Tuesday: 4,353
- Monday: 3,924
Percent positive:
The health department received 86,075 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 9.18% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Thursday: 9.18%
- Wednesday: 8.55%
- Tuesday: 9.14%
- Monday: 9.64%
- Sunday: 10.00%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.95% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 7.95%
- Wednesday: 7.35%
- Tuesday: 7.82%
- Monday: 8.34%
- Sunday: 8.07%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,445 total
Florida reported 73 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 73
- Thursday: 72
- Wednesday: 52
- Tuesday: 69
- Monday: 58
Hospitalizations (51,542 since pandemic began):
- Friday: 270
- Thursday: 157
- Wednesday: 243
- Tuesday: 281
- Monday: 102
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 52,330
Deaths: 857
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,746
Deaths: 850
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,951
Deaths: 359
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,522
Deaths: 340
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,319
Deaths: 259
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,941
Deaths: 647
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,196
Deaths: 182
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,104
Deaths: 128
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,828
Deaths: 143
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,680
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Florida gator survives car crash, returns to swamp
- Home for the Holidays: Enter to win free rent or mortgage for year
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,933 new cases; highest single-day increase since Sept. 1
- Armed security guards at St. Pete polling place were hired by Pinellas County GOP, police report says
- ‘Don’t want him to be soft’: Man accused of bringing child with him on multi-day Polk County crime spree