LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,933 new cases; highest single-day increase since Sept. 1

Florida

The state reported 7,569 new cases on Sept. 1

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 6,933 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the statewide case count to 870,552.

New cases reported:

  • Friday: 6,933
  • Thursday: 5,607
  • Wednesday: 5,838
  • Tuesday: 4,353
  • Monday: 3,924

Percent positive:

The health department received 86,075 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 9.18% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Thursday: 9.18%
  • Wednesday: 8.55%
  • Tuesday: 9.14%
  • Monday: 9.64%
  • Sunday: 10.00%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.95% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Thursday: 7.95%
  • Wednesday: 7.35%
  • Tuesday: 7.82%
  • Monday: 8.34%
  • Sunday: 8.07%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,445 total

Florida reported 73 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Friday: 73
  • Thursday: 72
  • Wednesday: 52
  • Tuesday: 69
  • Monday: 58

Hospitalizations (51,542 since pandemic began):

  • Friday: 270
  • Thursday: 157
  • Wednesday: 243
  • Tuesday: 281
  • Monday: 102

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 52,330
Deaths: 857

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,746
Deaths: 850

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,951
Deaths: 359

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,522
Deaths: 340

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,319
Deaths: 259

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,941
Deaths: 647

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,196
Deaths: 182

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,104
Deaths: 128

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,828
Deaths: 143

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,680
Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss