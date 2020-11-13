Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,933 new cases; highest single-day increase since Sept. 1

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 6,933 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the statewide case count to 870,552.

New cases reported:

Friday: 6,933

Thursday: 5,607

Wednesday: 5,838

Tuesday: 4,353

Monday: 3,924

Percent positive:

The health department received 86,075 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 9.18% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Thursday: 9.18%

Wednesday: 8.55%

Tuesday: 9.14%

Monday: 9.64%

Sunday: 10.00%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.95% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 7.95%

Wednesday: 7.35%

Tuesday: 7.82%

Monday: 8.34%

Sunday: 8.07%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,445 total

Florida reported 73 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 73

Thursday: 72

Wednesday: 52

Tuesday: 69

Monday: 58

Hospitalizations (51,542 since pandemic began):

Friday: 270

Thursday: 157

Wednesday: 243

Tuesday: 281

Monday: 102

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 52,330

Deaths: 857

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,746

Deaths: 850

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,951

Deaths: 359

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,522

Deaths: 340

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,319

Deaths: 259

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,941

Deaths: 647

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,196

Deaths: 182

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,104

Deaths: 128

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,828

Deaths: 143

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,680

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.