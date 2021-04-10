Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,906 new cases, 46 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 6,906 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,118,713.
On Friday, more than 160,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,118,713 total since start of pandemic):
- Saturday: 6,906
- Friday: 7,121
- Thursday: 7,939
- Wednesday: 5,885
- Tuesday: 5,556
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 117,620 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 8.54% were positive.
- Friday: 8.54%
- Thursday: 7.86%
- Wednesday: 8.21%
- Tuesday: 8.10%
- Monday: 8.51%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.94% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 6.94%
- Thursday: 6.51%
- Wednesday: 6.73%
- Tuesday: 6.95%
- Monday: 6.89%
New Florida resident deaths (34,014 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 46 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,014. The total of non-resident deaths is 662.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 46
- Friday: 62
- Thursday: 84
- Wednesday: 42
- Tuesday: 70
New hospitalizations (86,894 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 188
- Friday: 207
- Thursday: 207
- Wednesday: 227
- Tuesday: 265
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 7,103,884 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,889,794 have received their full two-dose series, and 431,183 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,782,907 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Friday: 161,479
- Thursday: 155,944
- Wednesday: 156,354
- Tuesday: 192,777
- Monday: 80,281
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 126,165
Deaths: 1,638
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 74,799
Deaths: 1,565
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,505
Deaths: 799
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,917
Deaths: 637
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,783
Deaths: 703
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 63,044
Deaths: 1,275
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,815
Deaths: 447
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,909
Deaths: 329
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,523
Deaths: 437
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,962
Deaths: 42
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.