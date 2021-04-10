Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,906 new cases, 46 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 6,906 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,118,713.

On Friday, more than 160,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,118,713 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 6,906

Friday: 7,121

Thursday: 7,939

Wednesday: 5,885

Tuesday: 5,556

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 117,620 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 8.54% were positive.

Friday: 8.54%

Thursday: 7.86%

Wednesday: 8.21%

Tuesday: 8.10%

Monday: 8.51%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.94% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 6.94%

Thursday: 6.51%

Wednesday: 6.73%

Tuesday: 6.95%

Monday: 6.89%

New Florida resident deaths (34,014 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 46 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,014. The total of non-resident deaths is 662.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 46

Friday: 62

Thursday: 84

Wednesday: 42

Tuesday: 70

New hospitalizations (86,894 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 188

Friday: 207

Thursday: 207

Wednesday: 227

Tuesday: 265

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 7,103,884 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,889,794 have received their full two-dose series, and 431,183 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,782,907 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Friday: 161,479

Thursday: 155,944

Wednesday: 156,354

Tuesday: 192,777

Monday: 80,281

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 126,165

Deaths: 1,638

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 74,799

Deaths: 1,565

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,505

Deaths: 799

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,917

Deaths: 637

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,783

Deaths: 703

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 63,044

Deaths: 1,275

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,815

Deaths: 447

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,909

Deaths: 329

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,523

Deaths: 437

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,962

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.