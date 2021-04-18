Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,834 new cases, 35 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 6,834 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,168,901.
On Sunday, over 82,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,168,901 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 6,834
- Saturday: 6,323
- Friday: 7,296
- Thursday: 6,762
- Wednesday: 6,772
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 89,716 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 10.03% were positive.
- Saturday: 10.03%
- Friday: 8.73%
- Thursday: 8.53%
- Wednesday: 7.90%
- Tuesday: 8.94%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.68% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 8.68%
- Friday: 6.88%
- Thursday: 6.83%
- Wednesday: 6.66%
- Tuesday: 7.44
New Florida resident deaths (34,439 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 35 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,439. The total of non-resident deaths is 670.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 35
- Friday: 74
- Thursday: 92
- Wednesday: 74
- Tuesday: 64
New hospitalizations (88,213 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 83
- Saturday: 187
- Friday: 201
- Thursday: 219
- Wednesday: 236
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 8,016,441 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 4,553,418 have received their full two-dose series, and 526,855 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,936,168 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Sunday: 82,425
- Saturday: 110,157
- Friday: 123,984
- Thursday: 115,139
- Wednesday: 135,261
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 130,034
Deaths: 1,659
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 76,637
Deaths: 1,578
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,387
Deaths: 805
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,883
Deaths: 652
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,036
Deaths: 719
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 64,922
Deaths: 1,283
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,211
Deaths: 448
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,122
Deaths: 337
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,697
Deaths: 433
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,015
Deaths: 42
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.