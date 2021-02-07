Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,624 new cases, 97 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,624 coronavirus cases Sunday to bring the cumulative total to 1,777,983.
New cases reported (1,777,983 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 6,624
- Saturday: 7,486
- Friday: 11,543
- Thursday: 7,711
- Wednesday: 6,979
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 118,404 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 9.85% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Saturday: 9.85%
- Friday: 8.66%
- Thursday: 7.07%
- Wednesday: 11.32%
- Tuesday: 10.07%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.82% on Saturday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 6.82%
- Friday: 6.25%
- Thursday: 5.80%
- Wednesday: 8.76
- Tuesday: 7.77%
New Florida resident fatalities (27,696 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 97 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 27,696. The total of non-resident deaths is 465.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 97
- Saturday: 142
- Friday: 210
- Thursday: 228
- Wednesday: 197
New hospitalizations (74,412 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 145
- Friday: 297
- Thursday: 365
- Wednesday: 408
- Tuesday: 404
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,993,966 total people vaccinated):
- Sunday: 42,026
- Saturday: 57,731
- Friday: 51,479
- Thursday: 54,404
- Wednesday: 40,565
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 103,599
Deaths: 1,353
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 61,546
Deaths: 1,335
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,449
Deaths: 650
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,466
Deaths: 508
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,641
Deaths: 576
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 52,533
Deaths: 1,008
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,305
Deaths: 353
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,713
Deaths: 274
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,037
Deaths: 363
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,648
Deaths: 24
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.