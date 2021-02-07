Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,624 new cases, 97 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,624 coronavirus cases Sunday to bring the cumulative total to 1,777,983.

New cases reported (1,777,983 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 6,624

Saturday: 7,486

Friday: 11,543

Thursday: 7,711

Wednesday: 6,979

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 118,404 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 9.85% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Saturday: 9.85%

Friday: 8.66%

Thursday: 7.07%

Wednesday: 11.32%

Tuesday: 10.07%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.82% on Saturday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 6.82%

Friday: 6.25%

Thursday: 5.80%

Wednesday: 8.76

Tuesday: 7.77%

New Florida resident fatalities (27,696 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 97 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 27,696. The total of non-resident deaths is 465.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 97

Saturday: 142

Friday: 210

Thursday: 228

Wednesday: 197

New hospitalizations (74,412 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 145

Friday: 297

Thursday: 365

Wednesday: 408

Tuesday: 404

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,993,966 total people vaccinated):

Sunday: 42,026

Saturday: 57,731

Friday: 51,479

Thursday: 54,404

Wednesday: 40,565

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 103,599

Deaths: 1,353

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 61,546

Deaths: 1,335

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,449

Deaths: 650

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,466

Deaths: 508

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,641

Deaths: 576

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 52,533

Deaths: 1,008

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,305

Deaths: 353

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,713

Deaths: 274

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,037

Deaths: 363

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,648

Deaths: 24

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.