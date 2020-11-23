Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,586 new cases, 61 new fatalities

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 6,586 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide case count to 938,414.

New cases reported:

  • Sunday: 6,586
  • Saturday: 8,410
  • Friday: 9,085
  • Thursday: 9,085
  • Wednesday: 7,925

Percent positive:

The health department received 108,303 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 8.48% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Saturday: 8.48%
  • Friday: 8.26%
  • Thursday: 8.97%
  • Wednesday: 8.91%
  • Tuesday: 9.71%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.60% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Saturday: 6.60%
  • Friday: 6.79%
  • Thursday: 7.64%
  • Wednesday: 7.58%
  • Tuesday: 8.16%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,991 total

Florida reported 61 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Sunday: 61
  • Saturday: 41
  • Friday: 79
  • Thursday: 79
  • Wednesday: 87

Hospitalizations (53,403 since pandemic began):

  • Sunday: 137
  • Saturday: 175
  • Friday: 226
  • Thursday: 228
  • Wednesday: 308

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 55,482
Deaths: 885

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,878
Deaths: 867

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,419
Deaths: 371

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,723
Deaths: 365

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,679
Deaths: 264

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,352
Deaths: 663

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,596
Deaths: 197

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,507
Deaths: 143

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,330
Deaths: 157

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,730
Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

