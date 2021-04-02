Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,490 new cases, 92 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 6,490 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,071,015.

New cases reported (2,071,015 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 6,490

Thursday: 6,790

Wednesday: 5,294

Tuesday: 5,062

Monday: 3,374

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 124,548 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 7.33% were positive.

Thursday: 7.33%

Wednesday: 7.80%

Tuesday: 8.27%

Monday: 8.05%

Sunday: 10.09%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.10% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 6.10%

Wednesday: 6.41%

Tuesday: 6.67%

Monday: 6.36%

Sunday: 7.58%

New Florida resident deaths (33,586 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 92 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,586. The total of non-resident deaths is 653.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 92

Thursday: 69

Wednesday: 87

Tuesday: 91

Monday: 69

New hospitalizations (85,538 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 165

Thursday: 176

Wednesday: 224

Tuesday: 266

Monday: 63

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 6,091,034 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,252,277 have received their full two-dose series, and 249,373 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,589,434 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Thursday: 111,573

Wednesday: 107,721

Tuesday: 110,430

Monday: 81,709

Sunday: 75,318

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 122,713

Deaths: 1,618

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 72,844

Deaths: 1,555

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,584

Deaths: 791

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,044

Deaths: 635

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,645

Deaths: 697

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 61,574

Deaths: 1,267

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,484

Deaths: 443

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,717

Deaths: 322

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,355

Deaths: 432

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,910

Deaths: 39

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.