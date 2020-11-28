Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,276 new cases, 79 new fatalities

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 6,276 coronavirus cases Saturday.
New cases reported:
- Saturday: 6,276
- Friday: 17,344
- Thursday: No Report
- Wednesday: 8,376
- Tuesday: 8,555
Percent positive:
The health department received 97,769 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received, 8.98% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Friday: 8.98%
- Thursday: 8.09%
- Wednesday: 8.41%
- Tuesday: 8.94%
- Monday: 9.20%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.14% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 7.14%
- Thursday: 6.20%
- Wednesday: 6.67%
- Tuesday: 7.10%
- Monday: 7.47%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,442 total
Florida reported 79 new virus fatalities among residents on Saturday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 79
- Friday: 109
- Thursday: No Report
- Wednesday: 97
- Tuesday: 72
Hospitalizations (54,591 since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 124
- Friday: 334
- Thursday: No Report
- Wednesday: 236
- Tuesday: 328
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 57,728
Deaths: 923
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,630
Deaths: 895
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,453
Deaths: 388
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,570
Deaths: 371
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,619
Deaths: 271
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,300
Deaths: 673
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,929
Deaths: 207
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,713
Deaths: 146
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,700
Deaths: 165
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,760
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,276 new cases, 79 new fatalities
- Iran’s supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist
- Florida man and his dog die after getting hit by cars
- FHP: Motorcyclist dead after impaired 24-year-old pulls out in front of him in Pasco County
- Vandy kicker becomes first female to play in Power 5 football game