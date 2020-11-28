Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,276 new cases, 79 new fatalities

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 6,276 coronavirus cases Saturday.

New cases reported:

Saturday: 6,276

Friday: 17,344

Thursday: No Report

Wednesday: 8,376

Tuesday: 8,555

Percent positive:

The health department received 97,769 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received, 8.98% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Friday: 8.98%

Thursday: 8.09%

Wednesday: 8.41%

Tuesday: 8.94%

Monday: 9.20%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.14% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 7.14%

Thursday: 6.20%

Wednesday: 6.67%

Tuesday: 7.10%

Monday: 7.47%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,442 total

Florida reported 79 new virus fatalities among residents on Saturday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 79

Friday: 109

Thursday: No Report

Wednesday: 97

Tuesday: 72

Hospitalizations (54,591 since pandemic began):

Saturday: 124

Friday: 334

Thursday: No Report

Wednesday: 236

Tuesday: 328

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 57,728

Deaths: 923

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,630

Deaths: 895

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,453

Deaths: 388

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,570

Deaths: 371

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,619

Deaths: 271

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,300

Deaths: 673

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,929

Deaths: 207

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,713

Deaths: 146

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,700

Deaths: 165

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,760

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.