Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,257 new cases, total hospitalizations surpass 50K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 6,257 coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide case count to 827,380.
The last time the state reported a single-day increase of over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases was on Sept. 1 with 7,569.
The state’s resident death toll continues to approach 17,000. Currently, there have been 16,961 Florida residents who’ve died after contracting the virus and 209 non-Florida resident deaths.
New cases reported:
- Thursday: 6,257
- Wednesday: 4,423
- Tuesday: 4,637
- Monday: 4,651
- Sunday: 4,865
Percent positive: 7.35%
The health department received 100,802 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 7.35% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Wednesday: 7.35%
- Tuesday: 9.33%
- Monday: 8.92%
- Sunday: 8.38%
- Saturday: 7.38%
Percent positivity: 6.20%
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.20% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 6.20%
- Tuesday: 7.75%
- Monday: 7.58%
- Sunday: 6.47%
- Saturday: 4.32%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 39
Florida reported 39 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,922 Floridians have died of the virus.
- Thursday: 39
- Wednesday: 32
- Tuesday: 56
- Monday: 45
- Sunday: 28
Hospitalizations (50,077 since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 188
- Wednesday: 174
- Tuesday: 230
- Monday: 81
- Sunday: 66
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 49,794
Deaths: 828
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,884
Deaths: 830
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,186
Deaths: 345
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,892
Deaths: 330
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,445
Deaths: 245
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,763
Deaths: 635
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,915
Deaths: 177
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,829
Deaths: 120
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,402
Deaths: 136
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,640
Deaths: 17
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,257 new cases, total hospitalizations surpass 50K
- US weekly jobless claims decline to 751,000, still a historically high number
- Do you still need to wear a mask in Hillsborough County?
- Grief counselors at Plant City High after teacher dies from COVID-19 complications
- Hillsborough teacher dies from COVID-19 complications; son says illness ‘overtook his dad quickly’