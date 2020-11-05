Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,257 new cases, total hospitalizations surpass 50K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 6,257 coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide case count to 827,380.

The last time the state reported a single-day increase of over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases was on Sept. 1 with 7,569.

The state’s resident death toll continues to approach 17,000. Currently, there have been 16,961 Florida residents who’ve died after contracting the virus and 209 non-Florida resident deaths.

New cases reported:

Thursday: 6,257

Wednesday: 4,423

Tuesday: 4,637

Monday: 4,651

Sunday: 4,865

Percent positive: 7.35%

The health department received 100,802 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 7.35% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Wednesday: 7.35%

Tuesday: 9.33%

Monday: 8.92%

Sunday: 8.38%

Saturday: 7.38%

Percent positivity: 6.20%

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.20% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 6.20%

Tuesday: 7.75%

Monday: 7.58%

Sunday: 6.47%

Saturday: 4.32%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 39

Florida reported 39 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,922 Floridians have died of the virus.

Thursday: 39

Wednesday: 32

Tuesday: 56

Monday: 45

Sunday: 28

Hospitalizations (50,077 since pandemic began):

Thursday: 188

Wednesday: 174

Tuesday: 230

Monday: 81

Sunday: 66

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 49,794

Deaths: 828

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,884

Deaths: 830

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,186

Deaths: 345

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,892

Deaths: 330

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,445

Deaths: 245

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,763

Deaths: 635

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,915

Deaths: 177

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,829

Deaths: 120

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,402

Deaths: 136

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,640

Deaths: 17

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

