Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,236 new cases, 148 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida recorded 6,236 coronavirus cases and 148 more fatalities on Thursday.

The death toll stands at 8,913. The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Thursday may not be from the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 557,137 people have tested positive for the virus, up 6,236 from Wednesday.

The state has tallied under 10,000 cases for 19 consecutive days. Florida had a record 15,300 new cases on July 12. The deadliest day was July 31 when the state recorded 257 deaths.

A total of 32,537 people have been hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Of the test results received Wednesday, 13.86% were positive. The state counted 10,844 positive results and 67,403 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 9.52% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 105,679 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,931 have been hospitalized and 61 have died.

During Thursday’s Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners special meeting, the group not only extended the local state of emergency but also the face mask mandate currently in place. The group voted 5-2 to have the mandate expire when the local state of emergency expires.

The BOCC also voted 4-3 to change the age requirement for residents who must wear a mask to 5 years of age and older.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,428

Deaths: 427

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,329

Deaths: 536

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,554

Deaths: 242

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,479

Deaths: 167

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,992

Deaths: 343

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,283

Deaths: 141

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,124

Deaths: 53

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,523

Deaths: 40

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,663

Deaths: 37

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 998

Deaths: 8

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

