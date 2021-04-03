Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,017 new cases, 66 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 6,017 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,077,032.
New cases reported (2,077,032 total since start of pandemic):
- Saturday: 6,017
- Friday: 6,490
- Thursday: 6,790
- Wednesday: 5,294
- Tuesday: 5,062
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 111,062 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 7.93% were positive.
- Friday: 7.93%
- Thursday: 7.33%
- Wednesday: 7.80%
- Tuesday: 8.27%
- Monday: 8.05%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.31% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 6.31%
- Thursday: 6.10%
- Wednesday: 6.41%
- Tuesday: 6.67%
- Monday: 6.36%
New Florida resident deaths (33,652 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 66 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,652. The total of non-resident deaths is 654.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 66
- Friday: 92
- Thursday: 69
- Wednesday: 87
- Tuesday: 91
New hospitalizations (85,678 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 140
- Friday: 165
- Thursday: 176
- Wednesday: 224
- Tuesday: 266
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 6,208,000 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,338,777 have received their full two-dose series, and 258,295 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,610,928 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Friday: 116,966
- Thursday: 111,573
- Wednesday: 107,721
- Tuesday: 110,430
- Monday: 81,709
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 123,169
Deaths: 1,619
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 73,080
Deaths: 1,557
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,679
Deaths: 791
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,161
Deaths: 635
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,787
Deaths: 697
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 61,747
Deaths: 1,267
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,543
Deaths: 443
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,732
Deaths: 323
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,389
Deaths: 432
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,915
Deaths: 39
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.