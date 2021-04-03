Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,017 new cases, 66 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 6,017 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,077,032.

New cases reported (2,077,032 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 6,017

Friday: 6,490

Thursday: 6,790

Wednesday: 5,294

Tuesday: 5,062

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 111,062 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 7.93% were positive.

Friday: 7.93%

Thursday: 7.33%

Wednesday: 7.80%

Tuesday: 8.27%

Monday: 8.05%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.31% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 6.31%

Thursday: 6.10%

Wednesday: 6.41%

Tuesday: 6.67%

Monday: 6.36%

New Florida resident deaths (33,652 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 66 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,652. The total of non-resident deaths is 654.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 66

Friday: 92

Thursday: 69

Wednesday: 87

Tuesday: 91

New hospitalizations (85,678 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 140

Friday: 165

Thursday: 176

Wednesday: 224

Tuesday: 266

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 6,208,000 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,338,777 have received their full two-dose series, and 258,295 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,610,928 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Friday: 116,966

Thursday: 111,573

Wednesday: 107,721

Tuesday: 110,430

Monday: 81,709

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 123,169

Deaths: 1,619

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 73,080

Deaths: 1,557

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,679

Deaths: 791

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,161

Deaths: 635

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,787

Deaths: 697

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 61,747

Deaths: 1,267

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,543

Deaths: 443

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,732

Deaths: 323

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,389

Deaths: 432

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,915

Deaths: 39

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.