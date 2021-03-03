Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,014 new cases, 132 new deaths

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image / WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,014 coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,924,114.

New cases reported (1,924,114 total since start of pandemic):

  • Wednesday: 6,014
  • Tuesday: 7,179
  • Monday: 1,700
  • Sunday: 5,539
  • Saturday: 5,459

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 95,123 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.19% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

  • Tuesday: 7.19%
  • Monday: 7.60%
  • Sunday: 8.73%
  • Saturday: 9.80%
  • Friday: 7.41%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.82% on Tuesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Tuesday: 6.82%
  • Monday: 5.69%
  • Sunday: 6.32%
  • Saturday: 6.40%
  • Friday: 5.61%

New Florida resident fatalities (31,267 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 132 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 31,267. The total of non-resident deaths is 562.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Wednesday: 132
  • Tuesday: 136
  • Monday: 147
  • Sunday: 118
  • Saturday: 110

New hospitalizations (293 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Wednesday: 293
  • Tuesday: 305
  • Monday: 82
  • Sunday: 102
  • Saturday: 221

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,174,162 total people vaccinated):

  • Tuesday: 89,759
  • Monday: 49,767
  • Sunday: 16,975
  • Saturday: 43,879
  • Friday: 78,612

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 112,267
Deaths: 1,521

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,061
Deaths: 1,463

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,220
Deaths: 747

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,176
Deaths: 607

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,658
Deaths: 661

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 57,496
Deaths: 1,152

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,419
Deaths: 403

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,281
Deaths: 307

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,814
Deaths: 404

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,807
Deaths: 31

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss