Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,014 new cases, 132 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,014 coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,924,114.
New cases reported (1,924,114 total since start of pandemic):
- Wednesday: 6,014
- Tuesday: 7,179
- Monday: 1,700
- Sunday: 5,539
- Saturday: 5,459
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 95,123 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.19% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Tuesday: 7.19%
- Monday: 7.60%
- Sunday: 8.73%
- Saturday: 9.80%
- Friday: 7.41%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.82% on Tuesday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 6.82%
- Monday: 5.69%
- Sunday: 6.32%
- Saturday: 6.40%
- Friday: 5.61%
New Florida resident fatalities (31,267 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 132 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 31,267. The total of non-resident deaths is 562.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 132
- Tuesday: 136
- Monday: 147
- Sunday: 118
- Saturday: 110
New hospitalizations (293 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 293
- Tuesday: 305
- Monday: 82
- Sunday: 102
- Saturday: 221
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,174,162 total people vaccinated):
- Tuesday: 89,759
- Monday: 49,767
- Sunday: 16,975
- Saturday: 43,879
- Friday: 78,612
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 112,267
Deaths: 1,521
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 67,061
Deaths: 1,463
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,220
Deaths: 747
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,176
Deaths: 607
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,658
Deaths: 661
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 57,496
Deaths: 1,152
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,419
Deaths: 403
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,281
Deaths: 307
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,814
Deaths: 404
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,807
Deaths: 31
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.