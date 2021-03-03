Florida coronavirus: State reports 6,014 new cases, 132 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 6,014 coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,924,114.

New cases reported (1,924,114 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 6,014

Tuesday: 7,179

Monday: 1,700

Sunday: 5,539

Saturday: 5,459

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 95,123 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.19% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Tuesday: 7.19%

Monday: 7.60%

Sunday: 8.73%

Saturday: 9.80%

Friday: 7.41%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.82% on Tuesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 6.82%

Monday: 5.69%

Sunday: 6.32%

Saturday: 6.40%

Friday: 5.61%

New Florida resident fatalities (31,267 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 132 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 31,267. The total of non-resident deaths is 562.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 132

Tuesday: 136

Monday: 147

Sunday: 118

Saturday: 110

New hospitalizations (293 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 293

Tuesday: 305

Monday: 82

Sunday: 102

Saturday: 221

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,174,162 total people vaccinated):

Tuesday: 89,759

Monday: 49,767

Sunday: 16,975

Saturday: 43,879

Friday: 78,612

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 112,267

Deaths: 1,521

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,061

Deaths: 1,463

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,220

Deaths: 747

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,176

Deaths: 607

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,658

Deaths: 661

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 57,496

Deaths: 1,152

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,419

Deaths: 403

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,281

Deaths: 307

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,814

Deaths: 404

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,807

Deaths: 31

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.