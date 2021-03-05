Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,975 new cases, 135 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,975 coronavirus cases Friday to bring the cumulative total to 1,936,207.

New cases reported (1,936,207 total since start of pandemic):

Friday: 5,975

Thursday: 6,118

Wednesday: 6,014

Tuesday: 7,179

Monday: 1,700

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 138,648 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 6.84% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Thursday: 6.84%

Wednesday: 6.80%

Tuesday: 7.19%

Monday: 7.60%

Sunday: 8.73%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.12% on Thursday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 5.12%

Wednesday: 5.37%

Tuesday: 6.82%

Monday: 5.69%

Sunday: 6.32%

New Florida resident fatalities (31,522 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 135 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 31,522. The total of non-resident deaths is 571.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 135

Thursday: 120

Wednesday: 132

Tuesday: 136

Monday: 147

New hospitalizations (80,632 cumulative since pandemic began):

Friday: 294

Thursday: 314

Wednesday: 293

Tuesday: 305

Monday: 82

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,362,212 total people vaccinated):

Thursday: 103,215

Wednesday: 84,835

Tuesday: 89,759

Monday: 49,767

Sunday: 16,975

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 113,045

Deaths: 1,533

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,554

Deaths: 1,472

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,376

Deaths: 749

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,443

Deaths: 609

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,888

Deaths: 664

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 57,852

Deaths: 1,164

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,521

Deaths: 403

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,326

Deaths: 308

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,850

Deaths: 411

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,813

Deaths: 31

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.