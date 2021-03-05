Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,975 new cases, 135 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,975 coronavirus cases Friday to bring the cumulative total to 1,936,207.
New cases reported (1,936,207 total since start of pandemic):
- Friday: 5,975
- Thursday: 6,118
- Wednesday: 6,014
- Tuesday: 7,179
- Monday: 1,700
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 138,648 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state says 6.84% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Thursday: 6.84%
- Wednesday: 6.80%
- Tuesday: 7.19%
- Monday: 7.60%
- Sunday: 8.73%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.12% on Thursday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 5.12%
- Wednesday: 5.37%
- Tuesday: 6.82%
- Monday: 5.69%
- Sunday: 6.32%
New Florida resident fatalities (31,522 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 135 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 31,522. The total of non-resident deaths is 571.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 135
- Thursday: 120
- Wednesday: 132
- Tuesday: 136
- Monday: 147
New hospitalizations (80,632 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Friday: 294
- Thursday: 314
- Wednesday: 293
- Tuesday: 305
- Monday: 82
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,362,212 total people vaccinated):
- Thursday: 103,215
- Wednesday: 84,835
- Tuesday: 89,759
- Monday: 49,767
- Sunday: 16,975
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 113,045
Deaths: 1,533
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 67,554
Deaths: 1,472
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,376
Deaths: 749
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,443
Deaths: 609
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,888
Deaths: 664
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 57,852
Deaths: 1,164
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,521
Deaths: 403
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,326
Deaths: 308
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,850
Deaths: 411
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,813
Deaths: 31
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.