Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,883 new cases, 26 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,883 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,039,062.
New cases reported (2,039,062 total since start of pandemic):
- Saturday: 5,883
- Friday: 5,750
- Thursday: 5,773
- Wednesday: 5,143
- Tuesday: 5,302
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 108,182 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 7.80% were positive.
- Friday: 7.80%
- Thursday: 7.13%
- Wednesday: 6.88%
- Tuesday: 7.37%
- Monday: 8.33%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.27% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 6.27%
- Thursday: 5.69%
- Wednesday: 5.58%
- Tuesday: 6.00%
- Monday: 6.47%
New Florida resident deaths (33,142 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 26 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 33,142. The total of non-resident deaths is 641.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 26
- Friday: 159
- Thursday: 107
- Wednesday: 30
- Tuesday: 41
New hospitalizations (84,561 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 155
- Friday: 203
- Thursday: 197
- Wednesday: 202
- Tuesday: 301
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 5,604,283 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,865,665 have received their full two-dose series, and 209,668 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,528,950 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Friday: 129,074
- Thursday: 128,738
- Wednesday: 141,232
- Tuesday: 147,300
- Monday: 102,675
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 120,274
Deaths: 1,601
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 71,499
Deaths: 1,543
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,997
Deaths: 785
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,487
Deaths: 633
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,990
Deaths: 687
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 60,602
Deaths: 1,237
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,262
Deaths: 439
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,600
Deaths: 317
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,251
Deaths: 425
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,891
Deaths: 37
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.