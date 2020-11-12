Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,607 new cases, 72 fatalities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 5,607 coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide case count to 863,619.
New cases reported:
- Thursday: 5,607
- Wednesday: 5,838
- Tuesday: 4,353
- Monday: 3,924
- Sunday: 6,820
Percent positive:
The health department received 82,868 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 8.55% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Wednesday: 8.55%
- Tuesday: 9.14%
- Monday: 9.64%
- Sunday: 10.00%
- Saturday: 7.67%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.35% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 7.35%
- Tuesday: 7.82%
- Monday: 8.34%
- Sunday: 8.07%
- Saturday: 6.23%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,372 total
Florida reported 72 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 72
- Wednesday: 52
- Tuesday: 69
- Monday: 58
- Sunday: 21
Hospitalizations (51,272 since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 157
- Wednesday: 243
- Tuesday: 281
- Monday: 102
- Sunday: 63
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 52,014
Deaths: 855
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,486
Deaths: 849
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,857
Deaths: 356
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,480
Deaths: 340
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,199
Deaths: 251
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,829
Deaths: 644
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,167
Deaths: 181
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,062
Deaths: 128
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,741
Deaths: 143
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,678
Deaths: 17
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
