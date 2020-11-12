Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,607 new cases, 72 fatalities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 5,607 coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide case count to 863,619.

New cases reported:

Thursday: 5,607

Wednesday: 5,838

Tuesday: 4,353

Monday: 3,924

Sunday: 6,820

Percent positive:

The health department received 82,868 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of the results received, 8.55% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Wednesday: 8.55%

Tuesday: 9.14%

Monday: 9.64%

Sunday: 10.00%

Saturday: 7.67%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.35% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 7.35%

Tuesday: 7.82%

Monday: 8.34%

Sunday: 8.07%

Saturday: 6.23%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,372 total

Florida reported 72 new virus fatalities among residents on Thursday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 72

Wednesday: 52

Tuesday: 69

Monday: 58

Sunday: 21

Hospitalizations (51,272 since pandemic began):

Thursday: 157

Wednesday: 243

Tuesday: 281

Monday: 102

Sunday: 63

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 52,014

Deaths: 855

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,486

Deaths: 849

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,857

Deaths: 356

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,480

Deaths: 340

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,199

Deaths: 251

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,829

Deaths: 644

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,167

Deaths: 181

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,062

Deaths: 128

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,741

Deaths: 143

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,678

Deaths: 17

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.