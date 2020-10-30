Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,592 new cases, total case count surpasses 800K

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 5,592 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the statewide case count to 800,216.

The resident death toll increased to 16,720 after the state reported 72 new virus fatalities.

New cases reported:

Friday: 5,592

Thursday: 4,198

Wednesday: 4,115

Tuesday: 4,298

Monday: 3,377

Percent positive: 7.22%

The health department received 100,318 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 7.22% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Thursday: 7.22%

Wednesday: 6.03%

Tuesday: 6.49%

Monday: 7.78%

Sunday: 7.65%

Percent positivity: 5.89%

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.89% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 5.89%

Wednesday: 4.90%

Tuesday: 5.44%

Monday: 6.31%

Sunday: 5.94%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 72

Florida reported 72 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,720 Floridians have died of the virus.

Friday: 72

Thursday: 77

Wednesday: 66

Tuesday: 56

Monday: 20

Hospitalizations (49,185 since pandemic began):

Friday: 174

Thursday: 289

Wednesday: 210

Tuesday: 231

Monday: 74

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 48,148

Deaths: 820

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,921

Deaths: 821

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,706

Deaths: 344

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,403

Deaths: 330

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,923

Deaths: 244

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,088

Deaths: 620

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,757

Deaths: 173

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,671

Deaths: 114

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,260

Deaths: 135

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,614

Deaths: 16

