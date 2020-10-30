Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,592 new cases, total case count surpasses 800K

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image / WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 5,592 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the statewide case count to 800,216.

The resident death toll increased to 16,720 after the state reported 72 new virus fatalities.

New cases reported:

  • Friday: 5,592
  • Thursday: 4,198
  • Wednesday: 4,115
  • Tuesday: 4,298
  • Monday: 3,377

Percent positive: 7.22%

The health department received 100,318 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 7.22% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Thursday: 7.22%
  • Wednesday: 6.03%
  • Tuesday: 6.49%
  • Monday: 7.78%
  • Sunday: 7.65%

Percent positivity: 5.89%

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.89% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Thursday: 5.89%
  • Wednesday: 4.90%
  • Tuesday: 5.44%
  • Monday: 6.31%
  • Sunday: 5.94%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 72

Florida reported 72 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,720 Floridians have died of the virus.

  • Friday: 72
  • Thursday: 77
  • Wednesday: 66
  • Tuesday: 56
  • Monday: 20

Hospitalizations (49,185 since pandemic began):

  • Friday: 174
  • Thursday: 289
  • Wednesday: 210
  • Tuesday: 231
  • Monday: 74

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 48,148
Deaths: 820

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,921
Deaths: 821

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,706
Deaths: 344

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,403
Deaths: 330

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,923
Deaths: 244

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,088
Deaths: 620

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,757
Deaths: 173

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,671
Deaths: 114

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,260
Deaths: 135

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,614
Deaths: 16

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss