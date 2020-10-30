Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,592 new cases, total case count surpasses 800K

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 5,592 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the statewide case count to 800,216.
The resident death toll increased to 16,720 after the state reported 72 new virus fatalities.
New cases reported:
- Friday: 5,592
- Thursday: 4,198
- Wednesday: 4,115
- Tuesday: 4,298
- Monday: 3,377
Percent positive: 7.22%
The health department received 100,318 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received, 7.22% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Thursday: 7.22%
- Wednesday: 6.03%
- Tuesday: 6.49%
- Monday: 7.78%
- Sunday: 7.65%
Percent positivity: 5.89%
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.89% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 5.89%
- Wednesday: 4.90%
- Tuesday: 5.44%
- Monday: 6.31%
- Sunday: 5.94%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 72
Florida reported 72 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,720 Floridians have died of the virus.
- Friday: 72
- Thursday: 77
- Wednesday: 66
- Tuesday: 56
- Monday: 20
Hospitalizations (49,185 since pandemic began):
- Friday: 174
- Thursday: 289
- Wednesday: 210
- Tuesday: 231
- Monday: 74
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 48,148
Deaths: 820
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,921
Deaths: 821
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,706
Deaths: 344
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,403
Deaths: 330
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,923
Deaths: 244
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,088
Deaths: 620
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,757
Deaths: 173
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,671
Deaths: 114
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,260
Deaths: 135
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,614
Deaths: 16
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
