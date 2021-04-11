Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,520 new cases, 7 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,520 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,124,233.
On Saturday, close to 110,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,124,233 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 5,520
- Saturday: 6,906
- Friday: 7,121
- Thursday: 7,939
- Wednesday: 5,885
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 87,007 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 9.79% were positive.
- Saturday: 9.79%
- Friday: 8.54%
- Thursday: 7.86%
- Wednesday: 8.21%
- Tuesday: 8.10%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.65% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 7.65%
- Friday: 6.94%
- Thursday: 6.51%
- Wednesday: 6.73%
- Tuesday: 6.95%
New Florida resident deaths (34,021 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported seven new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,021. The total of non-resident deaths is 664.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 7
- Saturday: 46
- Friday: 62
- Thursday: 84
- Wednesday: 42
New hospitalizations (86,969 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 75
- Saturday: 188
- Friday: 207
- Thursday: 207
- Wednesday: 227
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 7,213,793 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,947,904 have received their full two-dose series, and 452,262 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,813,627 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Saturday: 109,909
- Friday: 161,479
- Thursday: 155,944
- Wednesday: 156,354
- Tuesday: 192,777
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 126,600
Deaths: 1,637
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 75,056
Deaths: 1,563
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,608
Deaths: 800
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,024
Deaths: 640
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 37,924
Deaths: 703
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 63,240
Deaths: 1,273
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,845
Deaths: 447
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,917
Deaths: 329
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,540
Deaths: 433
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,969
Deaths: 42
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.