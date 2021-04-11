Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,520 new cases, 7 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,520 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,124,233.

On Saturday, close to 110,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,124,233 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 5,520

Saturday: 6,906

Friday: 7,121

Thursday: 7,939

Wednesday: 5,885

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 87,007 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 9.79% were positive.

Saturday: 9.79%

Friday: 8.54%

Thursday: 7.86%

Wednesday: 8.21%

Tuesday: 8.10%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.65% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 7.65%

Friday: 6.94%

Thursday: 6.51%

Wednesday: 6.73%

Tuesday: 6.95%

New Florida resident deaths (34,021 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported seven new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,021. The total of non-resident deaths is 664.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 7

Saturday: 46

Friday: 62

Thursday: 84

Wednesday: 42

New hospitalizations (86,969 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 75

Saturday: 188

Friday: 207

Thursday: 207

Wednesday: 227

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 7,213,793 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 3,947,904 have received their full two-dose series, and 452,262 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,813,627 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Saturday: 109,909

Friday: 161,479

Thursday: 155,944

Wednesday: 156,354

Tuesday: 192,777

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 126,600

Deaths: 1,637

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 75,056

Deaths: 1,563

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,608

Deaths: 800

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,024

Deaths: 640

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,924

Deaths: 703

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 63,240

Deaths: 1,273

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,845

Deaths: 447

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,917

Deaths: 329

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,540

Deaths: 433

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,969

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.