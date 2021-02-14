Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,436 new cases, 96 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,436 coronavirus cases Sunday to bring the cumulative total to 1,827,373.

New cases reported (1,827,373 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 5,436

Saturday: 7,515

Friday: 7,617

Thursday: 8,525

Wednesday: 7,537

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 99,532 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 9.48% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Saturday: 9.48%

Friday: 8.42%

Thursday: 8.07%

Wednesday: 7.93%

Tuesday: 8.57%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.97% on Saturday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 6.97%

Friday: 6.44%

Thursday: 6.22%

Wednesday: 6.20%

Tuesday: 6.59%

New Florida resident fatalities (28,779 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 96 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 28,779. The total of non-resident deaths is 496.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 96

Saturday: 118

Friday: 183

Thursday: 174

Wednesday: 160

New hospitalizations (76,109 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 118

Saturday: 257

Friday: 280

Thursday: 292

Wednesday: 278

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,355,792 total people vaccinated):

Sunday: 61,909

Saturday: 68,579

Friday: 59,393

Thursday: 55,117

Wednesday: 53,640

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 106,420

Deaths: 1,397

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 63,171

Deaths: 1,371

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,982

Deaths: 676

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,333

Deaths: 547

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,631

Deaths: 602

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 54,435

Deaths: 1,056

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,677

Deaths: 368

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,917

Deaths: 286

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,329

Deaths: 362

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,712

Deaths: 25

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.