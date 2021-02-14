Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,436 new cases, 96 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,436 coronavirus cases Sunday to bring the cumulative total to 1,827,373.
New cases reported (1,827,373 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 5,436
- Saturday: 7,515
- Friday: 7,617
- Thursday: 8,525
- Wednesday: 7,537
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 99,532 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 9.48% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Saturday: 9.48%
- Friday: 8.42%
- Thursday: 8.07%
- Wednesday: 7.93%
- Tuesday: 8.57%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.97% on Saturday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 6.97%
- Friday: 6.44%
- Thursday: 6.22%
- Wednesday: 6.20%
- Tuesday: 6.59%
New Florida resident fatalities (28,779 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 96 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 28,779. The total of non-resident deaths is 496.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 96
- Saturday: 118
- Friday: 183
- Thursday: 174
- Wednesday: 160
New hospitalizations (76,109 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 118
- Saturday: 257
- Friday: 280
- Thursday: 292
- Wednesday: 278
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,355,792 total people vaccinated):
- Sunday: 61,909
- Saturday: 68,579
- Friday: 59,393
- Thursday: 55,117
- Wednesday: 53,640
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 106,420
Deaths: 1,397
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 63,171
Deaths: 1,371
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 25,982
Deaths: 676
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 30,333
Deaths: 547
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,631
Deaths: 602
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 54,435
Deaths: 1,056
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,677
Deaths: 368
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,917
Deaths: 286
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,329
Deaths: 362
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,712
Deaths: 25
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.