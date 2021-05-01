Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,419 new cases, 78 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,419 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,238,937.

On Saturday, over 56,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,238,937 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 5,419

Friday: 5,306

Thursday: 5,666

Wednesday: 5,178

Tuesday: 5,271

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 115,840 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 7.47% were positive.

Friday: 7.47%

Thursday: 7.00%

Wednesday: 7.08%

Tuesday: 7.35%

Monday: 8.83%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.70% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 5.70%

Thursday: 5.66%

Wednesday: 5.73%

Tuesday: 5.76%

Monday: 6.92%

New Florida resident deaths (35,239 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 78 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,239. The total of non-resident deaths is 698.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 78

Thursday: 77

Wednesday: 54

Tuesday: 72

Monday: 46

New hospitalizations (90,746 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 257

Friday: 227

Thursday: 203

Wednesday: 251

Tuesday: 274

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 8,865,300 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,727,181 have received their full two-dose series, and 553,494 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,584,625 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Saturday: 56,620

Friday: 68,060

Thursday: 56,596

Wednesday: 58,091

Tuesday: 63,389

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 135,705

Deaths: 1,711

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 78,971

Deaths: 1,609

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,479

Deaths: 812

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,237

Deaths: 664

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,808

Deaths: 743

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 67,819

Deaths: 1,310

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,768

Deaths: 459

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,457

Deaths: 351

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,007

Deaths: 444

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,117

Deaths: 43

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.