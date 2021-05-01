Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,419 new cases, 78 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,419 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,238,937.
On Saturday, over 56,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.
New cases reported (2,238,937 total since start of pandemic):
- Saturday: 5,419
- Friday: 5,306
- Thursday: 5,666
- Wednesday: 5,178
- Tuesday: 5,271
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 115,840 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 7.47% were positive.
- Friday: 7.47%
- Thursday: 7.00%
- Wednesday: 7.08%
- Tuesday: 7.35%
- Monday: 8.83%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.70% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 5.70%
- Thursday: 5.66%
- Wednesday: 5.73%
- Tuesday: 5.76%
- Monday: 6.92%
New Florida resident deaths (35,239 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 78 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Friday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 35,239. The total of non-resident deaths is 698.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 78
- Thursday: 77
- Wednesday: 54
- Tuesday: 72
- Monday: 46
New hospitalizations (90,746 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 257
- Friday: 227
- Thursday: 203
- Wednesday: 251
- Tuesday: 274
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 8,865,300 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 5,727,181 have received their full two-dose series, and 553,494 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,584,625 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Saturday: 56,620
- Friday: 68,060
- Thursday: 56,596
- Wednesday: 58,091
- Tuesday: 63,389
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 135,705
Deaths: 1,711
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 78,971
Deaths: 1,609
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,479
Deaths: 812
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 38,237
Deaths: 664
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 40,808
Deaths: 743
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 67,819
Deaths: 1,310
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,768
Deaths: 459
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,457
Deaths: 351
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,007
Deaths: 444
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,117
Deaths: 43
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.