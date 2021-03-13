Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,244 new cases, 80 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 5,244 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,973,109 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.

New cases reported (1,973,109 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 5,244

Friday: 5,214

Thursday: 5,065

Wednesday: 4,853

Tuesday: 4,426

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 119,026 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 6.80% were positive.

Friday: 6.80%

Thursday: 6.34%

Wednesday: 6.51%

Tuesday: 6.88%

Monday: 7.56%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.16% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 5.16%

Thursday: 4.88%

Wednesday: 5.00%

Tuesday: 5.21%

Monday: 5.87%

New Florida resident deaths (32,225 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 80 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,225. The total of non-resident deaths is 604.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 80

Friday: 105

Thursday: 92

Wednesday: 59

Tuesday: 125

New hospitalizations (82,202 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 196

Friday: 243

Thursday: 199

Wednesday: 233

Tuesday: 316

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 4,141,148 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,276,947 have received their full two-dose series and 67,228 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 1,864,201 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Friday: 109,372

Thursday: 136,120

Wednesday: 110,786

Tuesday: 126,840

Monday: 67,344

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 115,482

Deaths: 1,555

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 68,912

Deaths: 1,501

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,928

Deaths: 751

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,180

Deaths: 626

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34,631

Deaths: 671

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,820

Deaths: 1,194

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,812

Deaths: 430

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,422

Deaths: 307

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,999

Deaths: 415

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,853

Deaths: 34

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.