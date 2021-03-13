Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,244 new cases, 80 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s health department added a total of 5,244 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,973,109 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.
New cases reported (1,973,109 total since start of pandemic):
- Saturday: 5,244
- Friday: 5,214
- Thursday: 5,065
- Wednesday: 4,853
- Tuesday: 4,426
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 119,026 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 6.80% were positive.
- Friday: 6.80%
- Thursday: 6.34%
- Wednesday: 6.51%
- Tuesday: 6.88%
- Monday: 7.56%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.16% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 5.16%
- Thursday: 4.88%
- Wednesday: 5.00%
- Tuesday: 5.21%
- Monday: 5.87%
New Florida resident deaths (32,225 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 80 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,225. The total of non-resident deaths is 604.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 80
- Friday: 105
- Thursday: 92
- Wednesday: 59
- Tuesday: 125
New hospitalizations (82,202 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 196
- Friday: 243
- Thursday: 199
- Wednesday: 233
- Tuesday: 316
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 4,141,148 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,276,947 have received their full two-dose series and 67,228 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 1,864,201 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Friday: 109,372
- Thursday: 136,120
- Wednesday: 110,786
- Tuesday: 126,840
- Monday: 67,344
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 115,482
Deaths: 1,555
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 68,912
Deaths: 1,501
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,928
Deaths: 751
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,180
Deaths: 626
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 34,631
Deaths: 671
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 58,820
Deaths: 1,194
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,812
Deaths: 430
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,422
Deaths: 307
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,999
Deaths: 415
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,853
Deaths: 34
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.