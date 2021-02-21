Florida coronavirus: State reports 5,065 new cases, 93 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,065 coronavirus cases Sunday to bring the cumulative total to 1,868,772.

New cases reported (1,868,772 total since start of pandemic):

  • Sunday: 5,065
  • Saturday: 7,280
  • Friday: 6,683
  • Thursday: 5,117
  • Wednesday: 7,342

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 93,451 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 8.42% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

  • Saturday: 8.42%
  • Friday: 7.54%
  • Thursday: 7.43%
  • Wednesday: 8.04%
  • Tuesday: 8.42%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.32% on Saturday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Saturday: 6.32%
  • Friday: 5.74%
  • Thursday: 5.85%
  • Wednesday: 6.40%
  • Tuesday: 6.42%

New Florida resident fatalities (29,906 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 93 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 29,906. The total of non-resident deaths is 528.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Sunday: 93
  • Saturday: 121
  • Friday: 218
  • Thursday: 163
  • Wednesday: 157

New hospitalizations (77,758 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Sunday: 104
  • Saturday: 246
  • Friday: 284
  • Thursday: 299
  • Wednesday: 300

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,693,953 total people vaccinated):

  • Saturday: 25,852
  • Friday: 50,357
  • Thursday: 64,827
  • Wednesday: 56,418
  • Tuesday: 43,287

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 108,964
Deaths: 1,448

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 64,951
Deaths: 1,414

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,488
Deaths: 715

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,098
Deaths: 577

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,581
Deaths: 632

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 55,861
Deaths: 1,107

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,999
Deaths: 389

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,101
Deaths: 298

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,571
Deaths: 384

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,757
Deaths: 29

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

